In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Victor Sperandeo. Victor renowned Investor, trader, historian, economist.
Vic followed up on his $120 target for WTI. He believes the Saudis will end The Petro-Dollar regime which would be very bearish $USD. Vic said Gold is the most undervalued commodity.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, Markit Composite PMI improved to 58.9 in March, beating the market expectation of 56.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold: Bullish breakout hints at further gains
Gold Price resumes its advance amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe. Mixed US data had no impact on the bright metal as the focus remains on sentiment. XAUUSD is overcoming a solid static resistance at around $1,960 with a near-term bullish stance.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.