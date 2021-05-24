The CPI index increased by 4.2 percent (year-over-year) for April, a record-high since 2008. The likelihood of persistently high inflation re-emerged as one of the driving forces in financial markets. We examine the sector-level price data to determine if such a concern is well supported.
- The year-over-year CPI growth can be a biased measure for inflation
- April's CPI growth is mostly driven by abnormally high prices in used vehicles and transportation services
- Prices surges in those two sectors are expected to be transitory
- Therefore, no sign of sustained high inflation for now
