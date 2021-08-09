In today's stream, Coach Dale discussed his belief that last week's reversal in the US10Y from 1.13 is the start of a march to above 2.0. Also, Coach Dale said that Nasdaq Growth stocks have a tougher time advancing with the headwind of higher yields.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1760
Demand for the shared currency is limited as investors are in cautious mode. US Treasury yields eased from recent highs, limiting the broad dollar’s strength. EU data misses cap the upside.
GBP/USD retreats from near 1.3900
Slow-motion Monday sees GBP/USD holding on to modest intraday gains, but unable to advance beyond the 1.3900 threshold. A light macroeconomic calendar exacerbates range trading.
XAU/USD looks south as recovery stalls near $1,750
Gold remains on the back foot at the start of the week. Profit-taking seems to have paved the way for a rebound. A daily close below $1,730 could trigger another leg lower.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on the rise and experts predict bigger gains by the end of 2021
Altcoins DOGE and SHIB price surged over the weekend, and the correlation between the two Shiba Inu-themed altcoins became evident.
Apple: Three reasons why AAPL is going to $120
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into.