The European Central Bank (ECB) has just raised its key Main Refinancing Rate by 50 basis points, which was above the consensus estimate of 25 basis points. This was its first interest rate hike in 11 years. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE), and the central banks of many smaller countries, the ECB has delayed tightening monetary policy despite the economic area suffering from high inflation. Headline Euro zone inflation as measured by the HICP set a record high in June coming in at +8.6%, up from 8.1% in the prior month. France, Germany, and Italy all undershot this rate coming in at 5.8%, 7.6% and 8.0% respectively. But other Euro zone countries are suffering from even higher rates, such as Spain at +10.2%, Greece at +12.1% and Estonia at +21.9%.

Good news

We’ll hear from the US Federal Reserve next week, where the current forecast is for a second successive 75 basis-point hike, which if so, will take its key fed funds rate up to 2.5%. As for the UK, the Bank of England (BoE) will announce its decision on 4th August. We’ve just had some data releases which may influence the Bank’s thinking. For a start, the UK’s employment figures continue to be a bright spot in the economy. On Tuesday, the Unemployment Rate held steady at +3.8% as expected. This continues to hover around multi-decade lows while the Claimant Count fell for its sixteenth consecutive month. Meanwhile, there was surprise as Average Earnings dipped sharply, although they remain elevated and close to the highs seen this time last year. That’s the good news.

Bad news

But there was also an update on UK inflation. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), picked up in the second half of last year. But it has positively skyrocketed in 2022. Headline CPI, which includes food and energy, jumped by 9.4% from a year ago. This was a sharp increase from the prior reading of +9.1%. It was also above the consensus expectation and takes this inflation measure to a fresh 40-year high. Putting this into context, Headline CPI stood at 0.8% year-on-year in April 2021. There was some better news on the core reading (which excludes food and energy) as this rose 5.8% year-on-year, marking its second consecutive monthly fall. Nevertheless, the big upside surprise with the headline number has boosted the likelihood of a 50-basis point increase in the BoE’s key Bank Rate at next month’s meeting. If so, that would be the first time the Bank has raised rates by so much since it was given independence by Labour’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown, in 1997. But it’s not a done deal. While anxious to cap inflation and see it moving downwards, the Bank will worry about placing even more pressure on households with increased housing costs on top of energy and everything else.

25 or 50?

Earlier this month, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said that there were a ‘range of things’ on the table, including balance sheet reduction, and the Bank should not commit to future actions. Despite this, he has previously hinted that a 0.5% rise could come soon, but that such an increase at the Bank’s August MPC meeting was not "locked in". He has also said that the economy was already slowing, and that the Bank’s inflation profile continues to forecast a sharp fall in inflation next year. But the recent data releases have seen investors raise their expectations, currently giving a 94% probability of the Bank Rate rising to 1.75% from 1.25%. But whether 50 or 25 basis points, investors expect the BoE will act, which will make this the sixth consecutive rate hike since December.