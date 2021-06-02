In this issue of the Interest Rate Outlook, we want to discuss how interest rate markets in the eurozone and the US will be affected by the economic upturn. Along with the progress in the vaccine rollout, markets have already been anticipating the economic recovery since the beginning of the year. That was the easy part; however, the next phase will be more difficult for the markets. This is due to the fact that the prospective pattern of the recovery will be driven by factors that are specific to the ending crisis and for which therefore no empirical data exists. Open questions inter aliainclude: How pronounced will the increase in bankruptcies be with the end of government support? How will the ramp-up of the labor market proceed?; For how long will supply bottlenecks persist and how widespread will they be?; And what is probably the most widely discussed issue at present: Will there be a surge in inflation?

Upcoming economic data releases will therefore be erratic and make it hard for market participants to distinguish between transitory developments and sustainable trends. This suggests jittery markets. In this environment, it will be particularly challenging for central banks to provide market guidance with clear communication.

Apart from our assessment of the interest rate markets, this issue of the Interest Rate Outlook contains two focus topics as well. In one of them, we take a look at the past and compare the effects of public crisis programs in the eurozone and the US. In the other one, we look toward the future and consider what will remain of the crisis once it has ended.

Euro Zone: ECB communication needed

In March the ECB Council decided to increase the pace of monthly securities purchases under the PEPP program compared to the first three months of the year. This was in response to the increase in bond yields and was supposed to remain limited to the second quarter. In the future decisions on the pace of monthly asset purchases will be made on a quarterly basis for each subsequent quarter. At the June meeting of the ECB Council, the third quarter will therefore be under consideration.

The decision will depend on whether the ECB Council considers financing conditions to be favorable relative to the outlook for inflation. This was declared an objective in a December decision. However, the ECB Council has hardly committed itself to anything with this decision. It is neither known what inflation outlook justifies which financing conditions, nor how the two variables are measured. When looked at from the outside, the decision on the pace of securities purchases will therefore appear largely discretionary, making it difficult to assess it in advance.

A few clues nevertheless do exist after all is said and done. In December financing conditions -relative to the inflation outlook -were regarded as favorable. At the time 10-year German Bunds were trading at yields ranging from -0.6% to -0.5%. In March, yields of -0.3% were apparently not considered to be favorable, which triggered an increase in PEPP asset purchases. Naturally, the ECB is not evaluating funding conditions solely based on German Bund yields. However, these risk-free rates serve as the basis for most other interest rates (leaving short tenors aside) and are therefore a critical variable.

Lately, the picture has become more muddled again. When yields continued to increase significantly in April and particularly in May, the central bank took its time issuing some verbal push-back. We would have expected this earlier, as from the perspective of the ECB higher yields could only have been justified by a change in the inflation outlook, which had just been confirmed to be largely unchanged as recently as in April.

Occasionally the ECB discusses the importance of real yields as well. In this context, one could (temporarily) come up with a justification for tolerating higher nominal yields. Higher inflation rates ensure continued low real yields even amid higher nominal yields. However, this rationale would be problematic for at least two reasons. First, the ECB has never highlighted the critical importance of real yields in its market guidance. Secondly, it is clear that the recent surge in inflation rates will be transitory. With nominal yields unchanged, real yields would therefore increase again very soon once inflation rates decline.

Our assessment of the upcoming decision of the governing council is based on the determinants set by the ECB, regardless of their vagueness. We do not believe that the inflation outlook haschangedto such an extent that recently prevailing yields could be regarded as favorable. The relatively firm exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar actually rather dampens the inflation outlook. Securities purchases in the third quarter should therefore be continued at the same pace as in the second quarter. With this decision, the ECB Council would also avoid exposing itself to the risk of fueling additional selling pressure and triggering a further increase in bond yields.

The smartest thing for the ECB to do would be to withdraw completely from these muddled attempts at steering the markets and provide the markets with clearer guidance. This would be particularly important in the second half of the year, as conditions are bound to become more difficult for the bond market.

This is due to the fact that inflation rates will rise again in the autumn. Levels in excess of 2% should be reached temporarily in the fourth quarter at the latest. This will be driven by VAT cuts implemented in Germany from July 2020 onward, which will result in a lower basis of comparison until December. In addition, there may be supply-side effects. These concern bottlenecks resulting from the ramp-up of the economy that will temporarily trigger strong price increases in specific areas. There are already well-known examples for this such as massive increases in freight rates and a shortage of computer chips.

