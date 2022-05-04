USDINR: 76.41 ▼ 0.67%.
GBPUSD: 1.2509 ▲ 0.07%.
EURUSD: 1.0527 ▲ 0.0006%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.387 ▲ 0.24%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.964 ▲ 0.19%.
Sensex: 55,669 ▼ 2.29%.
Nifty: 16,677 ▼ 2.29%.
Key highlights
RBI raises interest rates in off cycle meeting. Inflation is expected to remain high and RBI’s policy actions are an attempt to curb inflation and maintain growth. The Repo rate and CRR has both been increased by 40 and 50 basis points respectively making it stand at 4.40% and 4.50%.
The EU proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo, as Ukraine came under further heavy Russian bombardment.the European Commission proposed phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022. Another European Central Bank's top executive Schnabel opened the door to a first interest rate hike in July and warned that more will be necessary to stop inflation becoming entrenched in the Eurozone
United Kingdom PMI index has shown positive outcomes with data at par with expectations also Eurozone's PPI index has been in the green zone shwoing a glimpse of the economic recovery.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair opened at 76.45. The pair traded within a range of 76.22-76.57 and closed the day at 76.41 levels. The pair traded in a range-bound manner prior to RBI suddenly raising its interest rates in an unscheduled meet which led the pair to depreciate to 76.22. However it recovered and closed at 76.41 levels as the dollar index continues to trade firm at 103.448 levels due to the expectation of the 50 basis point by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming FOMC meeting. The crude prices started soaring because of the heavy sanctions on Russian oil which also provided support to the dollar.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair dropped a little more from 1.0556 levels to 1.0523 levels as the expectations of the interest rate hike looms the pair. The overall bias of the pair continues to remain neutral to bearish due to the firm dollar, uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war, though some data has shown support such as the PPI index.
The GBPUSD pair has made a downward slope from the levels of 1.2558 to 1.2511 levels presently at 1.2504 as the market weigh on Fed interest rate hike while the dollar maintains its stength.
Bond market
The US 10-year bonds dropped from a high of 3.01 to 2.95 levels showing the bids towards the bond as the yield drops. The Indian 10 year GSec came up by 24bps closed the day 7.37% after RBI raised its policy rate.
Equity market
All major Indian indices were in the red zone. The market further fell after the sudden interest rate hike decision by the RBI. The Sensex closed at 55,669 with a fall of -2.29% while Nifty50 tumbled at 16,677 points at -2.29%..All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, power, metal, realty, healthcare, capital goods indices down 1-3 percent. BSE midcap index shed 2.63 percent and the smallcap index fell 2.11 percent.
Evening sunshine
Focus to be on he FOMC meeting and US service PMI data.
Eurozones businesses growth got boost from reopened services. Crude oil prices rose again in response to the EU’s sanctions package, although the details came as no surprise after being flagged by officials earlier in the week. U.S. stocks markets are set to open mostly higher ahead of the Fed meeting, supported by some strong earnings reports after the bell on Wednesday.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily jump in a decade around 0.7250, Aussie trade data eyed
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7250 following the biggest daily jump since late 2011 as buyers struggle to digest the Fed-led gains ahead of the Australian trade numbers. Also likely to have tested the Aussie bulls during the early Asian session on Thursday are the cautious moves as China begins the week’s trading after multiple holidays.
Gold eyes $1,900 as Fed’s policy diminishes DXY’s appeal
Gold price is advancing firmly towards the psychological resistance of $1,900 after a strong upside move from around $1,866.00 as the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed underpinned the precious metal against the greenback.
EUR/USD: Pullback remains elusive beyond 1.0590-85 support confluence
EUR/USD bulls seem running out of steam after rising the most since early March, taking rounds to 1.0610-15 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the overbought conditions of the RSI (14).
Here's why ApeCoin price could retrace to 12
Apecoin price has disproportionate wave structure. One more drop could occur into $12. ApeCoin price has rallied 20% into today's high at $17.66. Despite the impressive countertrend rally, the overall downtrend looks disproportionate.
Fed hikes 0.5%, equities soar dollar falls as larger increase in June ruled out Premium
The Fed made good on its promise to fight inflation with the largest rate hike in over two decades, and though it indicated more increases are pending the governors pulled back from more extreme measures igniting a huge equity rally and bringing to a halt the dollar’s month-long surge.