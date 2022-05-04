USDINR: 76.41 ▼ 0.67%.

GBPUSD: 1.2509 ▲ 0.07%.

EURUSD: 1.0527 ▲ 0.0006%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield: 7.387 ▲ 0.24%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield: 2.964 ▲ 0.19%.

Sensex: 55,669 ▼ 2.29%.

Nifty: 16,677 ▼ 2.29%.

Key highlights

RBI raises interest rates in off cycle meeting. Inflation is expected to remain high and RBI’s policy actions are an attempt to curb inflation and maintain growth. The Repo rate and CRR has both been increased by 40 and 50 basis points respectively making it stand at 4.40% and 4.50%.

The EU proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo, as Ukraine came under further heavy Russian bombardment.the European Commission proposed phasing out supplies of Russian crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of 2022. Another European Central Bank's top executive Schnabel opened the door to a first interest rate hike in July and warned that more will be necessary to stop inflation becoming entrenched in the Eurozone

United Kingdom PMI index has shown positive outcomes with data at par with expectations also Eurozone's PPI index has been in the green zone shwoing a glimpse of the economic recovery.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair opened at 76.45. The pair traded within a range of 76.22-76.57 and closed the day at 76.41 levels. The pair traded in a range-bound manner prior to RBI suddenly raising its interest rates in an unscheduled meet which led the pair to depreciate to 76.22. However it recovered and closed at 76.41 levels as the dollar index continues to trade firm at 103.448 levels due to the expectation of the 50 basis point by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming FOMC meeting. The crude prices started soaring because of the heavy sanctions on Russian oil which also provided support to the dollar.

Global currency updates

The EURUSD pair dropped a little more from 1.0556 levels to 1.0523 levels as the expectations of the interest rate hike looms the pair. The overall bias of the pair continues to remain neutral to bearish due to the firm dollar, uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war, though some data has shown support such as the PPI index.

The GBPUSD pair has made a downward slope from the levels of 1.2558 to 1.2511 levels presently at 1.2504 as the market weigh on Fed interest rate hike while the dollar maintains its stength.

Bond market

The US 10-year bonds dropped from a high of 3.01 to 2.95 levels showing the bids towards the bond as the yield drops. The Indian 10 year GSec came up by 24bps closed the day 7.37% after RBI raised its policy rate.

Equity market

All major Indian indices were in the red zone. The market further fell after the sudden interest rate hike decision by the RBI. The Sensex closed at 55,669 with a fall of -2.29% while Nifty50 tumbled at 16,677 points at -2.29%..All the sectoral indices ended in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, power, metal, realty, healthcare, capital goods indices down 1-3 percent. BSE midcap index shed 2.63 percent and the smallcap index fell 2.11 percent.

Evening sunshine

Focus to be on he FOMC meeting and US service PMI data.

Eurozones businesses growth got boost from reopened services. Crude oil prices rose again in response to the EU’s sanctions package, although the details came as no surprise after being flagged by officials earlier in the week. U.S. stocks markets are set to open mostly higher ahead of the Fed meeting, supported by some strong earnings reports after the bell on Wednesday.