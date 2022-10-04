U.S. stock index futures seem to be rising this morning after yesterday's successful start of the week. On the other hand, the U.S. dollar seems to be stabilizing, while oil, gold and silver are trying to rebound from recent lows. The market may be raising hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes in the US.

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday morning. CFDs on the Nasdaq 100 index on the Conotoxia MT5 platform at 07:46 GMT+3 rose 1.00% to 11359 points. The move appears to be a continuation of yesterday's gains. In Monday's trading, the Dow Jones rose 2.66%, the S&P 500 rose 2.59%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.27%. Earlier, the indexes hit their lowest levels in about two years. The possible catalyst for the rebound on Wall Street was data on activity in the US manufacturing sector. September's ISM PMI showed that manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in 30 months, and new orders even fell, indicating that monetary tightening may be having an impact on demand.

"The U.S. manufacturing sector continues to expand, but at the lowest pace since the pandemic recovery began. After four consecutive months in which companies reported softening rates of new orders, September's index reading reflects companies adjusting to potential future lower demand." - commented ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Chairman Timothy R. Fiore.

Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data may have eased concerns about the aggressive path of interest rate hikes in the US. Treasury bond yields fell after the news, and investors are hoping that the Fed would slow the pace of rate hikes. Markets are now looking forward to the monthly US employment report, which will be released on Friday, 7/10/2022.

Australia with fewer interest rate hikes. AUD under pressure.

The Australian dollar fell nearly 1% to $0.645 shortly after the RBA's decision on Tuesday, then pared some of its losses after the Reserve Bank of Australia made a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike. The RBA raised the official spot rate by 25 points to 2.6%. The market had been hoping for a larger hike of 50 basis points, but the central bank left the door open for further tightening in its statement. Australia's central bank has raised interest rates at six consecutive meetings by a total of 250 basis points, and said the monetary rate had been raised significantly in a short period of time, so it decided to slow the pace of increases. "The Council is committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time. Today's rate hike will help achieve this goal, and further increases are likely to be required in the coming period," - RBA Governor Philip Lowe said.

The Bank of Australia is the first central bank among the world's major economies to decide to put the brakes on interest rate hikes. Will other central banks also follow in its footsteps? We will find out this fall.