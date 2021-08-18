Outlook. Dissapointing data lately puts downside risk to our 8.5% GDP growth forecast this year. We look for PMI’s to decline further in coming months as the lift from US consumers fades and growth in infrastructure and construction has become a drag. We now expect another cut in the Reserve Requirement Ratio in Q3 and a small fiscal boost. After a sharp drop in Chinese stocks following the crackdown on big tech and education, we expect markets to stabilize before rising later this year on stimulus. We still look for USD/CNY to rise to 6.70 in 12M.

China today

Growth. PMIs have continued lower and credit growth remains weak. Copper prices have lost further momentum signalling that the global manufacturing cycle is moving lower.

Inflation. PPI inf lation shows more signs of peaking and there is still little sign of pass- through to CPI inf lation, which dropped from 1.0% in July from 1.1% in June, still far from the 3% target of PBoC. Inflation ex. food has increased to 2.1%, though.

Monetary policy. PBoC cut the RRR rate by 50bp on 9 July. Rates have been on hold for more than a year. De facto policy is tighter as credit growth and M1 growth has weakened a lot but China has moved to an easing bias and financial conditions are starting to ease.

CNY. The yuan has been stable lately vs. the USD just below 6.5.

Stock markets. Stocks have taken a big hit on the tech crackdown but stabilized lately.

