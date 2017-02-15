Inside the Currency Market, Trading Results

Trades are timed and designed by time to get in and get out as seen below. Price moves outside our time, doesn’t count.

AUD/USD. Upper Target 0.7695, Dead stopped 0.7687. Overbought warning. AUD Bottom 0.7635, dead stopped at 0.7636 and bounced to 0.7668. Normal price path and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts.

AUD/EUR. Upper Target 0.7287, Dead stop and reverse 0.7287. Range 0.7255 to 0.7287. Normal Price path and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts. Problem with AUD/USD? Found right here in AUD/EUR.

USD/JPY. Upper target 114.77 on break 114.51 and 114.64. Actual Target 114.91. Violated by 4 pips. Huge market message from your central banks. Normal price Path and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts.

NZD/USD. High 0.7188, below vital 0.7198 but 8 pips above most important 0.7180. Traders were warned. Then Price traveled to 0.7146 and 3 pips above bottom at 0.7143. Then shot higher to 0.7170’s. Great currency pair NZD. Normal price path and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts.

EUR/USD. High was 1.0574. Upper target was not applicable. Bottom 1.0527 violated by 6 pips to 1.0521 then traveled higher past my 1.0541 level to 1.0560’s. We traded to 1.0541 ish because the first 6 pips from 1.0521 was free money pips and 20 pips were locked in. Price Path was normal and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts. The 6 pip bottom violation and 4 pip violation at USD/JPY sends screaming and clear messages to higher USD./JPY and Lower EUR/USD. Only need a 1 pip violation, here we had 6 and 4 pips. That;s a huge market event.

EUR/JPY . Upper Target 121.42, Saw highs 121.07, my Line first break 121.06. EUR/JPY should’ve seen at least 121.28. Bottom was 120.37 and above vital 120.19. Low was 120.71. Terrible Price Path and unusual especially for EUR/JPY as this pair hits targets perfectly day in and day out.

GBP/USD. Warned to possibly stay away as 1.2413 must break below and bottom 1.2404. Above 1.2542 most vital break yet trend lower began at 1.2440 and higher for trend up 1.2644. All knew however take 1.2413 break but don’t marry the trade because GBP/USD price path hasn’t been correct in many days. Such a great nation is the UK but such a seriously internal problem is GBP. Break of 1.2413 saw 1.2383 then bounced to 1.2422. Multiple longs and shorts inside a truly wacked currency price.

GBP/JPY. Upper target 142.92 on break at 142.88. High was 142.76 then traveled to my exact point at 141.99 and bounced to 142.40’s. Normal price Path and operated perfectly for multiple longs and shorts. Recommendation was play the short side as GBP/JPY began the day fairly overbought.