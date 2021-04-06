EUR/AUD short 1.5513 violated by 13 pips to 1.5526 while AUD/USD long 0.7515 breached 10 pips to 0.7005. Did the exchange rate violate or the interest rate. Due to absence of a true market price since Thursday, the exchange rate was responsible as its impossible for an interest rate to ever violate.

The interest rate is perfect while the exchange rate is allowed a slight violation. However violations are rare except for GBP whenever an event strikes GBP.

EUR/AUD dropped to 1.5470 lows for +56 pips from 1.5526. AUD/USD 0.7742 target traded to 0.7744 for +41 pips. Total +97 pips.

The trade involved 2 currency pairs based on AUD/EUR to forecast EUR/AUD. To triangulate this trade to do it correctly and trade 3 pairs simultaneously then AUD/EUR traded lower to 0.6446 as EUR/AUD achieved 1.5513. As AUD/EUR achieved bottoms and EUR/AUD tops then AUD/EUR went long with AUD/USD and short with EUR/AUD.

Zero point currency pairs are forecast currencies yet ranges are small but done purposely by central bank construction.

EUR/GBP for example forecasts EUR/USD and current EUR/GBP trades below EUR/USD and offers EUR/USD supports at 1.1656 and 1.1774. AS EUR/GBP drops then EUR/USD supports rise.

CAD/CHF from 0.7460 trades the opposite to the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP relationship. CAD/CHF offers USD/CAD tops at current 1.3336 and 1.3437. CAD/CHF trades above USD/CAD. CAD/CHF Vs USD/CAD correlations run - 91% and is consistent historically. Both were conceived to run opposite prices to each other.

Best to view USD/CAD 1.2500's from EUR/JPY 130.00's as Correlations run -99% and this is fairly permanent historically to run negative correlations.

Overall morning trades ran to 10:00 am then the trade is done for the day.