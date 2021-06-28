Only 5 numbers apply to a day and 24 hour trade as is the same case for EM as well as EUR/USD and

G28 currencies. EM trades can possibly run for the week as applies to USD/TRY.



USD/BRL from the close at 4.9338, USD/BRL is massive oversold.

5 numbers: 4.8590, 4.8828, 4.9925 Vs 4.9627 and 5.0175

Short 4.9627



USD/CNY from the close at 6.4563 and fairly neutral.

5 numbers: 6.3613, 6.3938, 6.4935, 6.5359 and 6.5659

Short 6.4935



USD/DKK from the close at 6.2305 and massive overbought.

5 numbers: 6.1349, 6.1652, 6.2656, 6.3011, 6.3331

Top and short 6.2656



USD/HRK from the close at 6.2819 and neutral

5 numbers: 6.1881, 6.2189, 6.3211, 6.3572, 6.3887

Top and short 6.3211



USD/HUF from the close at 294.31 and neutral

5 numbers: 289.85, 294.98, 297.61, 299.40, 303.03

Top and short 299.40



USD/MYR from the close at 4.1560 and massive overbought

5 numbers: 4.0916, 4.1118, 4.1788, 4.2036, 4.2247



USD/RON from the close at 4.1296 and massive overbought

5 numbers: 4.0650, 4.0866, 4.1528, 4.1771, 4.1981

Top and short 4.1528



USD/PLN from the close at 3.7836 and neutral

5 numbers: 3.7257, 3.7439, 3.8051, 3.8284, 3.8461

Tp and short 3.8051



USD/TRY from the close at 8.7557 and overbought

5 numbers: 8.6206, 8.6655, 8.8028, 8.8573, 8.8967

Top and short 8.8028