Only 5 numbers apply to a day and 24 hour trade as is the same case for EM as well as EUR/USD and
G28 currencies. EM trades can possibly run for the week as applies to USD/TRY.
USD/BRL from the close at 4.9338, USD/BRL is massive oversold.
5 numbers: 4.8590, 4.8828, 4.9925 Vs 4.9627 and 5.0175
Short 4.9627
USD/CNY from the close at 6.4563 and fairly neutral.
5 numbers: 6.3613, 6.3938, 6.4935, 6.5359 and 6.5659
Short 6.4935
USD/DKK from the close at 6.2305 and massive overbought.
5 numbers: 6.1349, 6.1652, 6.2656, 6.3011, 6.3331
Top and short 6.2656
USD/HRK from the close at 6.2819 and neutral
5 numbers: 6.1881, 6.2189, 6.3211, 6.3572, 6.3887
Top and short 6.3211
USD/HUF from the close at 294.31 and neutral
5 numbers: 289.85, 294.98, 297.61, 299.40, 303.03
Top and short 299.40
USD/MYR from the close at 4.1560 and massive overbought
5 numbers: 4.0916, 4.1118, 4.1788, 4.2036, 4.2247
USD/RON from the close at 4.1296 and massive overbought
5 numbers: 4.0650, 4.0866, 4.1528, 4.1771, 4.1981
Top and short 4.1528
USD/PLN from the close at 3.7836 and neutral
5 numbers: 3.7257, 3.7439, 3.8051, 3.8284, 3.8461
Tp and short 3.8051
USD/TRY from the close at 8.7557 and overbought
5 numbers: 8.6206, 8.6655, 8.8028, 8.8573, 8.8967
Top and short 8.8028
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
GBP/USD: Options market snaps two-week downtrend
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, rose for the first time in three weeks by the end of Friday’s trading. Risk reversals jumped to +0.150 in favor of call or bullish bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. The gauge flashed -0.063 and -0.187 figures during the previous two weeks.
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
Cardano price may weaken, but psychologically important $1 holds all the cards
Cardano price may be on pace to close the week with a hammer candlestick pattern. ADA tested 2018 high but was rejected on both attempts. Anchored VWAP from January 3 has been credible support in May and June.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.