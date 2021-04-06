As written and posted Sunday, targets listed for 10 EM currency pairs. The results as follows.
USD/DKK target 6.2621 from 6.3400 highs, Lows 6.2610.
USD/DKK target complete.
USD/BRL close 5.7080, target 5.6187. Lows 5.5800's. +900 Pips to 5.6100's
USD/BRL target complete.
USD/CZK Watch 22.00, target 21.81. Lows 21.88. Not much to CZK
USD/CZK target complete
USD/HUF Targets 305.34 on break 306.25. Lows 303.78. Then long to target 308.06
USD/HUF target complete 1st Leg
USD/MYR Targets 4.1237, Lows 4.1282. Continuation short from last week highs 4.1603
USD/MYR target complete
USD/PLN Shorts at 3.9334 and 3.9423 to target 3.8976 easily. +269 Pips
Actual 3.9245 to 3.8976, Lows 3.8684
USD/PLN target complete
USD/RON target4.1411 then 4.1354. Lows 4.1345
USD/RON target complete
USD/TRY targets 7.8954 easily then 7.8595. Lows 8.0003
USD/ZAR Targets 14.7405 then 14.8251. Highs 14.7100
Pip Count Many 1000's.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
