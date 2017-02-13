Input Prices Likely to Dampen Sterling

Highest factory Prices since pre-financial crisis.

The effect of the 20% fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote will start to be seen today as factory input prices are expected to see a rise close to 18% on a YoY non seasonally adjusted basis.

This will be the largest increase in factory prices since 2008 and will start to have a knock on effect on retail sales and inflation.

Inflation data also released later will see retail prices rise to 2.8% YoY while consumer prices are set to rise by 1.9%.

The Retail Price Index released by the National Statistics is a statistical measure of a weighted average of prices of a specified set of goods and services purchased by consumers.

The Consumer Price Index released by the National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services.

The pound has risen by around 4% against its major trading partners this year but any dampening effect on inflation will not be seen until much later in the year.

Traders Continue to hang on Trump’s Every Word

Despite being, so far, unable to hang any meat on the bones of most of his policy pronouncements, the market is still prepared to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt.

We await details of his spectacular tax initiative and it will be interesting how Janet Yellen, the Fed. Chair is spending her time while she waits to receive notice of what she will need to do with monetary policy.

She will make a speech later in the week and all the market will want to know is “ are we still on course for three hikes this year?”

The dollar rose to a three week high against its major trading partners as the dollar index which measure its value against six currencies touched 101, having fallen to the 98 area following Trumps currency manipulation tirade.

The peaceful (at least in public) outcome of Trumps meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave the dollar, if not a boost the a period of respite. The dollar rose to 113.60 as there was no mention of currency manipulation or an artificially weak Yen.