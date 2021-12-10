Unemployment claims for the week ending December 4, fell to 184,000, the lowest levesince 1969. However, continued claims are still above the pre-pandemic level.
Initial Unemployment Claims Notes
- Initial claims for the week ending December 4, 2021 were 184,000. That's the lowest level since 182,000 for the week ending September 6, 1969 at 182,000.
- The record low is November 30, 1968 at 162,000.
- These numbers are not population adjusted making the current low all the more remarkable.
Unfortunately Covid-19 spike in 2020 makes the scale on the chart hard to read. We can remedy that by excluding data starting February 2020.
Initial Claims Jan 1967 Through Jan 2020
Pandemic Exclusion Notes
- Excluding the pandemic years, the lowest monthly average was 181,200 in May of 1969.
- A spike in claims tends to precede recessions but delays are often lengthy.
Continued Claims
