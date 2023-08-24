Initial Nvidia-led stock rally runs out of steam as Jackson Hole begins

Stock indices retreat ahead of Fed chair's Jackson Hole speech on Friday, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Nvidia-led rally runs out of steam
“Thursday's rally in European and U.S. stock indices on the back off much-better-than expected Nvidia Q2 results ran out of puff as investors took money off the table ahead of Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday. In it the Fed Chair is expected to disappoint investors looking for reassurance that U.S. rates have peaked. UK retail sales falling the most in two years and U.S. durable goods orders the most in over three years also put a dampener on stocks."
U.S. dollar rallies back to 2 1/2 month high
“Despite the U.S. dollar appreciating ahead of the Fed Chair's speech on Friday, the price of gold remained on track for its fourth straight day of gains. European gas prices tumbled as fears of an Australian LNG strike subsided while the price of oil also declined slightly on demand worries."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
