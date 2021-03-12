The US Feb CPI on Wednesday missed expectations. Post the data the US nominal yields came off, as with inflation expectations not getting realized, the markets felt that the Fed is most likely to stick to its communication of continuing with an accommodative monetary policy until substantial progress is evident on its inflation and employment objectives. The US 10y yield which had seen a high of 1.62% post the NFP last week, dropped to 1.48%.
The US 10y auction too went through without any hiccups. However, despite CPI missing expectations, the break-evens (inflation expectations) continue to remain higher as markets seem convinced that inflation will pick up going forward. Lower nominal yields and steady break-evens has resulted in lower US real yields. This has caused the US Dollar to weaken across the board. The overall risk sentiment is positive as it is now expected that the Fed will keep the easy monetary policy for longer and risk of an earlier tapering have diminished. US jobless claims yesterday came in lower than expected.
The ECB kept monetary policy unchanged but expressed concern on rising long term yields resulting in tighter financial conditions. It said the pace of bond purchases under PEPP would he higher in the next quarter. However, it revised the inflation and growth forecast for the Eurozone higher, saying the risks to the economy were now more balanced. This caused the Euro to hold its post US CPI gains.
The Bond markets had sold off on Wednesday post the special OMO cutoffs. The RBI bought the bonds aggressively, bit those whose offers were not accepted, rushed immediately to offload in the market. It seems the RBI is the only buyer at this point. Markets would focus on the Domestic Feb CPI print today.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
