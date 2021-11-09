US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.915.

Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 82.51.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 162.26.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 11 ticks Higher and trading at 4696.75.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1827.50. Gold is 5 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with exactly half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is fractionally Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 11:35 AM EST. This is Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/8/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/8/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning. The markets did gravitate to the upside as the Dow closed 104 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning the House finally passed the Infrastructure bill. This is significant as it shows the Biden administration can do something. As of late the President's approval rating has dropped to a low of 42 percent. This is due to Afghanistan, inflation and supply chain issues as well as the lack of getting anything passed from the House of Representatives. The infrastructure bill is the first hurdle, the real challenge will be the Build Back Better bill as that is the bill that contains the social goodies for the American people. Did the passage of this bill simulate the markets? Well it certainly didn't hurt....