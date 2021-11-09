US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 93.915.
Energies: Dec '21 Crude is Up at 82.51.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 162.26.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 11 ticks Higher and trading at 4696.75.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1827.50. Gold is 5 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with exactly half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Milan exchange which is fractionally Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major.
PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 9 AM EST. This is Major.
FOMC Member Daly Speaks at 11:35 AM EST. This is Major.
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:20 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:20 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 11/8/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 11/8/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Monday morning. The markets did gravitate to the upside as the Dow closed 104 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Either late Friday evening or early Saturday morning the House finally passed the Infrastructure bill. This is significant as it shows the Biden administration can do something. As of late the President's approval rating has dropped to a low of 42 percent. This is due to Afghanistan, inflation and supply chain issues as well as the lack of getting anything passed from the House of Representatives. The infrastructure bill is the first hurdle, the real challenge will be the Build Back Better bill as that is the bill that contains the social goodies for the American people. Did the passage of this bill simulate the markets? Well it certainly didn't hurt....
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
