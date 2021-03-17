April will herald an inflationary pop in the US with headline CPI pushing above 3 percent. The inflationary burst will subside by the end of summer. The pop is a cocktail of base effects, commodity prices, stimulus and an easing of restrictions.

The inflationary rise poses a risk of market sell-off, as the market fears the rise of inflation is not a transitory phenomenon. The potential sell-off will likely be contained in terms of drawdown and duration, not lasting more than a month with the Fed ultimately short-circuiting the market rout.

Enter the Marshall Library of Economics in Cambridge and one will be greeted by an odd contraption called the Moniac. The 1949 hydraulic machine represents the flow of money in an economy using coloured water. Pull the lever signifying an increase in government spending by say 1.9 trillion dollars and water will duly ebb and flow into various compartments. Perhaps the Moniac is the real source for trickledown economics.

Markets would dearly want to know whether the Moniac’s inflation compartment overflows in the coming months. Indeed, inflation is one least well understood economic variables. Our lack of understanding has been largely a non-issue since like Snowhite, inflation has been dormant for decades.

Until the deep sleep that began in the 1980’s central banks modelled a livelier inflation in Monetarist fashion. Forecast the growth rate of money supply and through an appropriate permutation and suitable lag choice you will have inflation. By the 1990’s the correlation between monetary aggregates and inflation flipped from positive to negative. The Monetarist workhorse model rendered essentially lame. Inflation was not always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.

Central banks began to model inflation as driven by a combination of the size of the output gaps and inflation expectations. Oddly, this meant that in the absence of an output gap, inflation today would be what one expected it to be tomorrow. This argumentation has a distinctly circular flavour. Operationally circularity was not an issue since central banks could ascertain expected inflation from either market pricing (Exhibit 1) or surveys.

Inflation expectations as measured by 5y5y inflation markets are running sl ightly above 2 percent. Inflation expectations are hence below pre corona levels and substantially below the 2.5 % the level generally seen prior to 2014. The Fed’s new inflation mandate actually entails running inflation above two percent for a time to compensate for inflation running below 2 percent. Hence, the rise in inflation expectations (and Treasury yields) is what the Fed actually wants. Albeit at a more graceful pace than the more than 100 bps ascent witnessed since August.

The other explanatory variable, the output gap, is currently negative as actual output is below potential output. The output gap is really a proxy for wage pressure. There should be little wage pressure as the unemployment rate is running at 6.2 %, which is significantly above the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 %. However, the output gap is a particularly poor paradigm in these pandemic times.

The previous US business cycle expansion that began with a man-made financial crisis and ended naturally of microbial causes failed to generate inflation despite being the longest running expansion in NBER history at 128 months. The failure of the output gap as a driver of inflationary pressure resulted in the Fed jettisoning its old mandate and opting for the new flexible average inflation targeting that allows for inflationary overshoots.

There is another more pressing problem concerning the output gap due to the nature of the recession. The contraction in economic output during the corona crisis has been due largely to either imposed or self-imposed restrictions. Hence the term the Great Lockdown Recession. As last sp ring’s V-shaped economic rebound in the US, Europe and China demonstrate economic activity returns extremely quickly once restrictions are lifted.

We are heading for an inflationary pop beginning in April. Our US economist thinks we will see headline CPI move above 3 percent in April and stay there until July, before beginning to settle down as autumn sets in. The rise in inflation is transitory due to base effects and transitory factors outlined below.

Firstly, base effects will artificially raise inflation. Inflation prints were artificially low last spring and summer, which will correspondingly lift inflation figures this summer. This effect will fade away as summer wanes.

Secondly, past and present fiscal stimulus, pent up demand and excess savings will demand-pull inflation. I discussed the scale and wider asset allocation implications of Biden’s 25 % of GDP stimulus in my earlier note. It is unclear how much of the accumulated excess savings will be spent and how much will be permanently stored. Never the less the demand-pull effects of stimulus and pent up demand may be sizable.

Vaccination success and lifting of restrictions will both enable and encourage consumption. President Biden’s new target of every US citizen being able to receive a vaccination by the 1st of May looks like it may be successful. Hence, US consumers will be free to spend their stimulus checks and their excess savings without fear of disease. Supply cannot immediately accommodate the rise in demand, which will result in inflation.

The rise in inflation is likely to be temporary and the inflationary pressure will dissipate by the end of the summer. Pent up demand will have been satiated and scarce supply appropriately augmented.

The autumn should see a new inflationary equilibrium with levels dictated by the inflation expectations component, which will be higher than before as the Fed targets higher inflation. Inflation will run perhaps 0.5 percentage points higher than previous, which will be accounted for in terms of higher inflation expectations.

I think there is a risk that the market will sell-off as the first inflated inflation prints hit the wire. The epicentre of the sell-off will be long dated Treasuries, but will encompass international long dated bonds, high yield credit and global equities. The potential fall in equities would probably not be in excess of a technical correction as defined by a maximum drawdown of ten percent. I think the potential sell-off will be temporary, lasting weeks, or up to a month and hence contained. Ultimately, what will short circuit the market rout will be the Fed stepping in and letting the market know that it will not tolerate rampant inflation nor financial market instability. The familiar Fed put in action.

Not to sound like a broken sell side record, but once more the sell-off will provide an opportunity to buy into a solidly entrenched economic expansion and bull market. All bull markets are built on a sequence of dips culminating in a near fatal fall. An engineer or economist might even define investing as an optimal stopping problem. Hence, a new slightly higher inflationary regime will be established after the summer ends. On the way, we may be in for a violent market interlude. Perhaps punt up the river Cam, sneak into old Marshall and pull the levers of the fabled Moniac with pandemic force. Observe the swish and swoosh of waves, the tempest of coloured waters, the rage against the machine. Wait for the calming of coloured waters and the system to rest.

