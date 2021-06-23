Current Inflation at 4.99 in yearly average terms exceeds 2005 at 3.4% then 5.4% in 1`990 and 13.5% in 1980. In 1947, Inflation achieved 14.4% then 15.6% in 1920 and 18.0% in 1918.

In monthly average terms, 4.99 was surpassed in July and August before the market crash in 2008 at 5.6% and 5.4% then 5.0% in May 1991 and 6.3% in each month of October and November 1990.

The highest monthly average ever recorded was 14.4% in March 1980 then 19.7% in March 1947 and 23.7% in 1920 to cover 1914 to 2021.

Inflation rates took a radical jump and steady rise from 1.7%, 2.6%, 4.2% then 4.99% and quite unusual. In 2008, radical rises and falls to Inflation was not seen. From 1914 to current 2021, Inflation rates held fairly steady on a monthly average basis.

The commonality to high Inflation rates was the result of war. terrorist attacks and calamity to affect world markets. Today at 4.99, no such tragedy exists. Inflation at 4.99% informs however deep caution is warranted as problems exist in the financial system. In 2008, high Inflation was known as a result or leading to the market crash.

Lower Inflation from yearly averages dating from 2021 to 1973, must break 3.92 and a full percentage point lower, quite a jump without calamity affecting world markets. Then next 2.59 to range from 3.92 to 2.59 and still quite high as consumer goods to food and energy remain elevated.

From 2.59 then 2.14 and 1.54. Inflation from 2.59 is severely overbought and at richter scale levels from 2.14 and 1.54. An average Inflation move in monthly average terms factors to 1.46 and a median of 1.02. Inflation may be "transitory' but based on monthly average moves, Inflation at the next reporting period may take more time to achieve 2.59 and 2.14. This may mean 6 months or more for 2% to achieve and possibly lower.

From 4.99 perspective, the yearly average in 2008 was 3.4% and 3.4% in year 2000. In 2020, Inflation yearly average was 1.2 and 1.8 in 2019.