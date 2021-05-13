A sea of red dominates European markets this morning, as investors continue to head for the exits following yesterday’s US CPI figure.

Wave of selling continues across stocks.

US PPI data the next chance to spook investors.

US futures point to a weak open.

There is as yet no end to the selling, and European markets are down heavily in the opening hours of the trading day. After struggling to hold their ground following US CPI data yesterday, markets are bracing themselves for PPI data this afternoon. For stocks this might be an even tougher moment, given that companies may find themselves struggling to pass on price increases to customers, hitting profitability and putting the year-long earnings recovery in jeopardy. Fed members have done their best to calm nerves in the wake of the CPI reading, but from the stock market reaction (although interestingly not the bond market’s view) it seems there is still plenty of concern that the rise in prices will not be transitory, and instead will have a meaningful impact on Fed policy in the months to come.

The market is in no mood to take an upbeat view of results, and BT and Burberry have become the latest to feel the wrath of investors too concerned about holding on to recently-made profits to attempt to find the good news in this morning’s RNS statements. The rush for the exit continues, and will continue to drag down plenty of good stocks along with the bad for the time being. With put/call ratios spiking fear is certainly in the air, which should provide a renewed chance to buy the dip, once the price begins to turn.

Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 33,365, down 222 points from Wednesday’s close.