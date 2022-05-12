Market movers today

Today, we get Swedish CPI figures for April, see more below.

In the US, we will look out for initial jobless claims and April PPI figures, which can give an indication of how much more US consumers will have to endure on the inflation front going forward.

In the UK, we get a first estimate for Q1 GDP. Consensus points to a solid 1% growth qoq.

At 12.00 CET The Riksbank's Stefan Ingves will speak on the topic "The economic situation and current monetary policy". The event is hosted by Danske Bank.

The 60 second overview

Macro: US inflation was 8.3% y/y in April and down from 8.5% y/y in March, while a touch higher than the consensus expectation of 8.1% y/y. Inflation in the US remains elevated, but on the bright side it was the first drop in inflation since last August.

EU: Italian President Mario Draghi yesterday suggested that EU countries can pay for Russian natural gas in RUB without breaching sanctions. While EU is preparing a united tough stance on oil trade with Russia it remains less clear how it will proceed on the question of gas trade.

Equities: What a day for equities yesterday, with performance all over the place. The European cash session ended with sharply higher equities led by the cyclical growth universe while the US ditto ended with sharply lower equites driven by a renewed drop in cyclical growth stocks. Nasdaq (again) the main loser, dropping 3% after trading higher early in the session and hence peak to trough moves above 4% yesterday. Despite all this turmoil, the VIX ticked a bit lower. CPI data of course the main market mover yesterday and one could have argued the upside surprise should lead to a recession-risk sell-off but the defensive universe held up very well with 3 industries in plus and hence it was more a rotation story than recession fear that drove US stocks. Asian markets are lower this morning but not as dramatic moves as we saw on Wall Street. Shanghai is the bright spot this morning, showing a small gain. US futures are recovering a bit this morning while European futures are sharply lower in a negative catch-up to the US session yesterday.

FI: It was again a very volatile day in the global bond market with some big intraday movements the 10Y German govt yield moving more than 10bp. Initially, the yield declined 5bp in the morning but rose significantly on the back of the US CPI data before actually falling back again and ending below 1%. We saw the same volatile pattern in 10Y US Treasuries that moved between 2.90% to 3.05%. Furthermore, with the decline in yields we also a spread compression between BTPS and Bunds as well as a tightening of the Bund ASW-spread. We discuss this in our weekly on the EUR fixed income market as well as the possibility of a new 10Y Finland next week.

FX: Yesterday's session in FX markets was dominated by the reverse V-price action in risk as the initial relief rally was later followed by sour sentiment. EUR/USD moved back to 1.05 while cyclically sensitive currencies in NZD, NOK and AUD all traded heavy amid the outlook for more Fed tightening.

Credit: For the second day in a row credit markets recovered slightly Wednesday with iTraxx Xover tightening 14bp to 451bp while Main was tighter by 3bp to 94bp. On the new issue front it was the busiest day for European Investment Grade non-financial corporates since November 2020 with total issuance exceeding EUR16bn. Orange SA, Unilever Plc, Electrolux AB, Volvo AB, Traton SE and Coloplast A/S were among the companies selling new bonds. Coloplast A/S issued EUR2.2bn in total in three tranches with significant oversubscription.

Nordic macro

Sweden. April inflation is likely to come out higher than in March, driven largely by food prices, recreation, rent and furniture. Energy prices have soared the last months, but compared to March, electricity prices came down during April and should subtract 0.3 p.p of the headline figure. We have pencilled in lower electricity prices in coming months due to warmer weather, but uncertainty remains high. CPIF is expected to rise to 6.2% from 6.1% y/y in March while underlying inflation is expected to jump to 4.5% y/y compared to 4.1% y/y last month. Note that headline is expected to be 0.3 p.p above the Riksbank's April forecast while CPIF ex Energy 0.15 p.p above.

Yesterday, the monthly (smaller) inflation expectations survey showed an increase from 2.2% to 2.4% over the 5 year horizon, putting further pressure on the Riksbank. However, we note that a divergence between the mean (2.4%) and the median (2.0%) has emerged.

Norway. The Norwegian government will publish the revised budget for 2022, where focus will be on the budget impulse (how expansionary the budget is) and the oil-adjusted deficit. The latter will be important to calculate the effect on the NOK from the recent rise in energy prices. Also, keep an eye on the number of new vacancies from Statistics Norway, which will signal whether the labour market continues to strengthen.