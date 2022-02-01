Inflation is caused by a persistence of excess demand across a wide spectrum of goods and services. The word “persistence,” however, is key.

Prices are determined in a market by the interaction of prospective sellers and buyers, representing supply and demand, respectively. Sellers approach the market with a sense of a threshold price that they would be willing to accept; and similarly, buyers come with a sense of a maximum price they would be willing to spend. Transactions are completed when counterparties on both sides of the market are willing to operate within those original price boundaries. Otherwise, when buyers and sellers can’t find willing counterparties at acceptable prices, they would either have to walk away from their originally hoped-for trade, or they would have to adjust their respective bids and offers until a willing counterparty is revealed. Sellers would have to lower their asking prices, and buyers would have to raise their bid prices. Failure to make such price adjustments would mean a standoff, where no transaction would occur.

Observing price increases in any market is a reflection, after the fact, of excess demand at the earlier price. One would normally expect, however, that as prices adjust in response to that excess demand, they would reach a new equilibrium price where the excess demand would be eliminated. Once this happens, no further price appreciation would seem to be justified. In fact, it’s often the case that a price adjustment overshoot the mark, and a subsequent reversal occurs.

The fact that some incrementally higher price cleared the market today doesn’t necessarily mean that a still higher price will be required tomorrow. With inflation imbedded in the system, however, that higher price, tomorrow, becomes expected. Those expectations notwithstanding, for prices to continue to rise, excess demand would seem to be a prerequisite. Somehow, with inflation entrenched in the economy, we get stuck in a world where excess demand fails to be alleviated and inflation persists.

Inflationary expectations play a part in this process. It’s widely understood that the expectation of inflation fosters an incentive to accelerate purchases by prospective buyers (i.e., buy now before it gets more expensive), and similarly, they could induce producers to delay offering their goods and services for sale (i.e., hold off until tomorrow to sell at a higher price). Both responses would exacerbate any pre-existing excess demand; but even with this understanding, it’s reasonable to question whether these accelerating or delaying instincts are sustainable. Shouldn’t inflation run out of steam on its own accord? To my mind, it would seem so — unless inflation gets institutionalized by the widespread imposition of inflation escalation clauses. Such contractual inflation adjustment clauses tend to result in wage/price spirals, which make reducing inflation that much more difficult. These clauses that are intended to overcome the effects of inflation actually end up reinforcing the same inflationary pressures that precipitated their implementation in the first place.

The heightened inflation numbers that have been posted over the last 6 months — both in terms of consumer prices and wages — have caused many to worry about just this kind of wage/price spiral developing; but given the composition of our workforce today, I believe that threat to be considerably less pressing than it may have been in the past. Looking back to the early 1980s when inflation was running at about current levels, the portion of the US labor force that was unionized was about 20 percent. Today, that participation rate has fallen to just above 10 percent. In other words, the power of labor to aggravate the wage/price inflation cycle is considerably compromised relative to what it had been in the past.

While inflation is certainly a problem to be taken seriously, but fighting inflation with overly aggressively contractionary economic policies isn’t necessarily benign. The typical solution calls for contractionary fiscal and monetary policies that depress aggregate demand. These policies would result in additional job losses and lower incomes relative to what otherwise would have occurred, with those living at the margin bearing the greatest burden of these consequences.

Forecasters already widely expect a sharp slowdown in economic activity this quarter, which, by itself should have some modulating effect on inflationary pressures. It remains to be seen, however, just how much — and when — a bounce back develops in subsequent quarters. Among the influences will be (a) the state of the pandemic, (b) the pace of government spending under yet to be enacted legislation, and (c) the position the Fed takes with respect to raising interest rates. These uncertainties largely put us in a “wait and see” posture, which is exactly where we should be until at least some of these uncertainties resolve. The Fed’s intention is to allow the economy and the labor market to remain strong even as they strive to rein in inflation — i.e., to orchestrate a soft landing. With some luck, they just may pull it off.