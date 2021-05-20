Outlook: We need to be carefully eyeing the 10-year bond as an indicator of sentiment toward tapering when it is disrupted by actual Treasury auctions, which is what happened yesterday. The 20-year auction yesterday got a dip in the bid-to-cover to 2.24 compared to 2.42 the time before. Primary dealers got stuck with 23.8% of the new inventory. Note that the bid-to-cover that used to be watched like a hawk is no longer a big deal and you have to search hard to find it these days. Also, in light of the TIPS market complaining of a shortage, the Treasury will auction another $13 billion in 10-year TIPS today.

US data today will likely be happy and in line with the recovery story, including the usual Thursday jobless claims, and despite the expected drop in the Philly Fed outlook after it roared to a 40+-year high of 50.2 last time; a dip will be normal. Finally, the leading index should be stable at a high level.

As data comes in confirming a robust recovery, opinion seems to be solidifying that the Fed will have hard data under its belt by Jackson Hole in August and/or the Sept FOMC. In years past, Jackson Hole was the venue for central bankers to leak whispers and chatter. One year it was a paper by a Fed board member named Mishkin complaining about the surge in subprime mortgages converted into shaky security; we reported on it at the time but failed to grasp, along with most of the rest of the world, that it was going to lead to the 2008 crash. Mishkin resigned abruptly in Aug 2008 with over 5 years to go on his term, without an explanation we could find. These days he is one of those warning that the Fed is in serious danger of “falling behind the curve.” Affirming the general consensus that September is the month to watch, the JP Morgan chief economist said that while the hawkish tone of the minutes was a surprise, taper talk will take several more meetings (and data) and tapering won’t start until early 2022.

If today is for licking wounds and reconsidering conditions, tomorrow has the potential to be a doozie. Tonight we get Japanese CPI and overnight, UK retail sales and PMI’s from major eurozone countries plus the combined number, and eurozone consumer confidence. All we get in the US is existing home sales. By noon tomorrow, we could easily see the end of the knee-jerk dollar pop—if nothing else comes along. See the chart—the inflation expectation was 2.52% on Wednesday. What will it be end of day Friday? We’d bet it will be a little changed.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!