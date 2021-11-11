We have catastrophic inflation data in China and the USA on the same day.
That could have been the stock market top?
US Inflation. Fed caught behind the curve.
Full Report China Inflation.
No Ordinary Economic Number,
This will cause a global financial
markets re-set and re-think.
Catastrophic US Inflation data will re-set all markets and all asset values around the world. It comes on the same day we saw a huge kangaroo jump in China inflation, and following on from similar results all around the world.
Slowing manufacturing and industrial production. Contracting in China.
Collapsing global trade. Not only due to supply chain disruption, but also as a result of sudden and fast falling demand.
Consumer sentiment in the US has just reached a new crisis low.
This is a major economic wake up call that will impact every market.
In a nutshell, it means equities are in a super-state of vulnerability, an Australian dollar crash to 65 cents as forecast last week is now of even greater probability, and Gold to $2,500, then $3,500, looks a bit like skimming a rock across a perfectly still lagoon.
The bears are likely to stage an attack on this immediately vulnerable and stretched stock market. It could be very savage indeed.
US Inflation 6.2%. Absolutely everyone else said inflation had peaked at 5.4%? Only ACY Securities said it was going a lot higher and above 6%. We are actually out-performing the New York investment banks in forecasting their own economy. Touch wood.
This inflation number resets everything. It is not just another economic number.
We have to recognise the potential historic nature of recent developments in China, the sub-trend US growth, and now these inflation twins.
The bears will now attack. The bulls will be startled.
No body believed my Dow Jones going to 30,000 call at the start of the previous decade either. The SP500 25 year chart below is quite telling.
SP500
Massive downside corrective risk. At this point, even a correction would be a crash. Impacting the real economy much harder than we have seen for decades.
Note the very clear change in market behaviour from 2018.
This is why many experienced investors have had to learn how to trade all over again in recent years.
The character of markets has permanently shifted. It is a more volatile and dangerous market. Where new participants and fund managers have only experienced and developed skills in how to buy?
EURUSD
The Euro chart shows a USD ready to make further ground. Fed hikes as we were first to forecast, will be in the first half of 2022.
AUDUSD
Australian dollar, super vulnerable and already in CRASH MODE!
AUDUSD
Australian dollar 25 year chart. My previous forecast of 65 cents is a snap. My new and updated massive collapse outlook forecast will be announced today on ausbiz at 2.40pm AEDT.
GOLD
Massive chart formation in line with fundamental realities. My forecast targets are un-changed. $2,500. Then $3,500.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
