With the midterm elections just weeks away, I’m frustrated by the way economic problems have been politicized. Most notably, I’m thinking about inflation. Of course, inflation and economic growth are two sides of the same economic coin. From an economic perspective, addressing one comes at the expense of the other. At this point, the clear consensus across party lines is that economic policy should be directed toward addressing inflation, recognizing that in doing so, we must be willing to accept some measure of reduced economic growth (and hence employment). The big disagreement, to the extent that there is one, is the degree of aggressiveness of the anti-inflationary effort that should be extended.

Regardless, as far as the coming election is concerned, my reading is that the prospective economic policies that will prevail through the remainder of the Biden presidency are largely baked in. With Biden in the White House for the next two years, it’s a safe bet that little on the Republicans’ fiscal agenda will come to fruition even if they do gain control of the House; but it’s equally unlikely that Democrats would be able to enact what their Republican critics claim to be a “radical, socialist, agenda.” Irrespective of how the election turns out, contractionary fiscal policy is pretty well established as a consequence of covid-related stimulus spending winding down. Without any further legislation being enacted, Federal deficits are projected to decline through fiscal year 2023. Thus, an anti-inflationary fiscal policy is already in place, and it’s unlikely to change, materially, under the present administration.

The pretense of debating these economic issues, albeit without articulating any new fiscal initiatives by either party, distracts from discussion about concerns for which the choice of parties will actually make a profound difference. Top of mind is abortion, crime, and immigration. Democrats and Republicans alike should stick to campaigning on these issues, where their differences are often stark and where the composition of the Congress would likely matter.

Considerable polling has been done with each of these issues, but here are some recent highlights: According to the latest Gallop poll on abortion rights, 55 percent of those polled self-identified as prochoice while 39 percent self-identified as prolife. Regarding crime, the only polls I’ve uncovered focus on violent crimes. Despite the fact that firearms are used in many violent crimes, according to a different Gallop poll, 66 percent favor stricter gun laws, 25 percent are comfortable with gun regulations as they are, and eight percent prefer relaxing gun laws further. Finally, with respect to immigration, an NPR/Ipsos poll shows majority support for increased legal entry into America for farmworkers and other essential workers (favored by 71 percent), refugees from war-torn countries or those displaced by natural disasters (favored by 70 percent), and undocumented immigrants who arrived in America as children (favored by 66 percent).

The results of these various polls seem sufficiently lopsided that, even if they are somewhat off the mark, they’re more likely than not to reflect current majority views correctly, with the opinions reported by these polls working in favor of the Democrats. You might be tempted to think that Democrats would only have to highlight the truth — i.e., that Democrats align with these majority beliefs while Republicans align with the minority — in order to win in the coming elections; but that’s clearly not the case.

I view the closeness of the coming elections as a reflection serious institutional shortcomings. It’s one thing to have safeguards in place to protect the rights of minorities, but it’s quite another thing when institutional practices allow minority populations — often those with extreme views — to override the will of the majority. That’s the phenomenon that appears to be happening now across a host of concerns.

As an economist, it feels odd to relegate economic issues to a lower priority of concern, but our current inflationary difficulties pale in comparison to the threat to our democracy that we are currently experiencing. Many factors may have contributed to the subversion of the principle of majority rule; but regardless of the cause, that subversion needs redress.