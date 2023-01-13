Although the CPI report was bang on the consensus, investors concluded that three months of relatively lighter inflation figures are starting to form a trend, which could spur the Fed to slow the pace of tightening further on February 1.

With the market hoping for the best yet still considering the worst with recession risk front and center, we are at a stalemate today on the US futures.

Heading into 2023, the same moving parts as 2022 are driving the outlook. While there is new weakness in US business surveys, the overall hard US data is still consistent with an economy delivering non-recessionary growth, with the jobs market still offering solid gains. There continues to be enough progress towards better US inflation outcomes (prices and wages) to keep the pace of Fed hikes shifting down, and the December CPI likely seals the deal on a shift to 25bp hikes in February.

That dynamic is, in turn, reinforcing the idea that we are moving toward a more traditional Fed and lower rate volatility after last year's front-loaded hikes.

The great unknown, however, is the extent to which this better global growth impulse is allowed to run. It depends on how quickly central banks feel compelled to offset it with more tightening and how quickly commodity prices push higher on the China reopening.

Central banks are jumping for joy that they may avoid recession but could be wary of allowing much reacceleration in growth until the inflation picture has improved much more. This challenge likely remains in place, particularly with commodity and oil prices increasing as the global activity picture improves.

But in the near term, the softer energy profile, alongside improving US inflation and wage trends, raises the prospect that the market might remain in a sweet spot where it can relax further about inflation and growth tail risks.

Positive growth impulse emanating from China, with Europe first to catch the tailwind, has important implications for virtually every global asset. Most obviously, it makes dollar-longs a tricky venture. As an improving activity picture in China and Europe moves centre stage. Leadership in stocks and currency will continue to follow suit in Q1.

You get the dollar right; everything else falls into place.