Wages growth in the eurozone accelerated sharply in the first quarter of 2023
Average base salaries, negotiated under collective bargaining agreements, rose by 4.3% year-on-year, the sharpest annual increase since the monetary union was created. This rate of growth – while below inflation – is significant. Wages across the euro-area are likely to continue to grow strongly over the coming months, supported by persistently-high inflation and the record low unemployment rate (6.5% in April).
Other key points
The pace of inflation in the United Kingdom remains a cause for concern and is likely to force the Bank of England to raise its policy rate during the summer. While headline inflation fell, from 10.1% y/y in March to 8.7% y/y in April, core inflation continued to accelerate, up from 6.2% to 6.8%. In addition to the very sharp rise in food prices (19.3% y/y), services prices also climbed, reaching the highest level in 31 years at 6.9% y/y in April, driven in particular by rent hikes not seen since the mid-1990s (up 5.5% y/y, the steepest increase since March 1996). The increase in services prices has affected all segments, including communications (up 7.9% y/y, reflecting the jump in telephone subscriptions in April), motor insurance (up 38.5%) and organised travel (up 12.7%). More than 85% of components of the CPI are now rising by more than 4% y/y, the highest ever.
Core inflation in the United States remained high in April (CPI and PCE deflator), but some alternative indicators improved somewhat. Indices dedicated to the generalisation of inflation have started to decline, while PMI survey data once again indicate that fewer companies increased their selling prices in May (although these are still in the minority in the survey). Long-term inflation expectations remain contained and the inflation breakeven rate has continued to fall. The rise in wages has slowed down since the start of the year but the gap with inflation is still narrower than in Europe and Japan, indicating a less significant reduction in real wages in the United States.
In the eurozone, the annual increase in producer prices slowed to 1% in April. The energy price component of the CPI has fallen in more than a third of Eurozone countries, with the most significant negative contributions coming from Belgium and the Netherlands. The Baltic states and Slovakia have seen a modest decline in headline inflation, which remains above 10% y/y in May.
Food inflation in the eurozone has stabilised at a very high level. However, several services sectors have seen a more and more marked rise in inflation, in some cases due to wage increases, for example in accommodation and food services, education, recreation and culture. Some alternative measures of inflation, closely monitored by the ECB, have nevertheless slowed, such as the PCCI and the weighted median inflation rate.
Consumers’ long-term inflation expectations increased in May in the United States (University of Michigan survey) and fell in the eurozone in April (ECB’s Consumer expectations survey). The central banks will continue to monitor closely expectations developments in the future, even though there has not been any real deterioration up to now.
In Japan, market expectations are being cautiously adjusted to the new inflationary environment. The inflation breakeven rate reached just over 1.2% at the end of May. However, core inflation (excluding energy and fresh foods) broke through the 4% y/y mark in April for the first time since 1986, when current statistics began. More than half of CPI categories have recorded an increase of over 2% over the last 12 months. Two of the three alternative measures of inflation scrutinised by the Bank of Japan have exceeded 3% ( trimmed mean) or are close to this level (mode).
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as US yields retreat
Gold price stretched its rebound and rose above $1,960 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains and retreated below 3.8% after the stronger-than-expected increase in jobless claims, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Two key dates over the SEC request to freeze Binance assets
Crypto exchange Binance must respond to the US Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) order to freeze assets tied to its subsidiary Binance.US by June 12, ahead of a court hearing about the case on June 13, according to the D.C. district court schedule.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.