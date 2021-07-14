The FTSE is on the back foot in early trade, as rising inflation and reopening fears drive selling pressure. However, the prospect of a more hawkish BoE has helped to lift UK-listed banks.

European markets on the back foot.

High street and travel names lag in the UK.

UK inflation on the rise, with banks moving higher.

European markets have kicked off proceedings on a somewhat downbeat tone today, with weakness evident throughout Asian and US indices carrying through once again. In the UK, the continued rise of Delta variant cases provides downward pressure on stocks that should be looking forward to Monday’s full reopening. Instead, airlines, cinemas, restaurants, and alike are all under heavy selling pressure as investors consider the potential ramifications of another major surge in hospitalisations. The UK has gone from having the lowest cases per 100,000 in Europe, to the worst in just six weeks. Thus, while there is hope that the UK vaccination efforts will stop the rise in hospitalisations at a manageable level, there is a very tangible risk that Monday’s reopening leads to a third wave of cases and another bout of restrictions. From an international perspective, the hope is that proof of vaccinations and testing will allow travel, yet airlines are likely to remain under pressure given the rising likeliness that the UK is consigned to the red list for many major tourist destinations.

The inflation theme has continued once again, with UK inflation pushing up to 2.5% in June. The trend of higher prices shows little sign of slowing down according to the CPI readings in both the US and UK, yet some will take solace from the fact that a temporary squeeze on demand has ramped up prices for the likes of second-hand cars. Many will point towards falling commodity prices to speculate that a decline factory costs will soon transmit to lower prices, with the UK PPI input reading showing a surprise decline on 0.1%. Nonetheless, many businesses will have hiked their prices in a bid to regain lost earnings, with few expecting that shift to be temporary in nature. The Bank of England has remained steadfast in their stance that above-target inflation will be fleeting, but markets will only truly breathe a sigh of relief once we see this upward trajectory reverse. UK banks have been one benefactor of todays reading, with the rise in inflation leading many to believe we could see a more hawkish BoE, to the benefit of the banks.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 30 points lower, at 34,859.