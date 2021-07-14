European stocks traded broadly lower on Wednesday amid rising concerns over surging global inflation.

An unexpected jump in US inflation to 5.4% is making it increasingly difficult for the Federal Reserve to defend its dovish monetary policy stance. While the Fed adopted a hawkish shift towards two interest rate rises in 2023, the market now doesn’t think that’s gone far enough. Rising expectations that the Fed could tighten monetary policy sooner than previously expected hit demand for stocks in the US and Asia and is weighing on demand in Europe.

Blowout inflation numbers have just kept on coming. UK CPI surged to 2.5% YoY in June, up from 2.1% and ahead of the 2.2% forecast. As inflation keeps rising, more questions are being asked over how transitory this spike actually is. Inflation concerns have been hovering over the financial markets for some time. Persistently higher prints are only adding to the unease.

The jump in inflation boosted the pound, pulling the internationally-focused FTSE lower. The UK index is underperforming its European peers.

Looking ahead, US futures are pointing to a mixed start, with tech stocks once again trumping value. Nasdaq futures are on the rise, while Dow futures look to extend losses.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify before Congress in a semi-annual hearing. Needless to say, the markets will be watching closely to see if the latest CPI print has adjusted the Fed’s thinking regarding elevated inflation being transitory. Any hint that the Fed’s position is wavering could see stocks take another leg lower.

The US earning season continues with Bank of America under the spotlight, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo also due to report ahead of the opening bell.

FX – USD hovers around three-month high, GBP recovers

The US dollar hit a three-month high following blowout inflation data. For now, the greenback is ticking mildly lower as investors wait to hear more from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell has repeatedly stated that he considers the spike in inflation to be transitory. Any deviance from this well-rehearsed line could send the greenback to fresh multi-month highs.

The pound is putting in a solid performance against the US dollar after stronger-than-expected inflation data. GBP/USD is recovering from losses in the previous session and is hovering around 1.3850. Whether the pair can head back towards 1.39 depends largely on what Fed Chair Powell has to say.

Oil – Edges lower EIA data up next

Oil is trading with a slight negative bias after strong gains in the previous session. A report that Chinese imports dropped in the first half of 2021 compared to a year earlier has raised some questions over demand, taking the edge off yesterday's strong rally. Chinese imports declined by 3% in the first half of 2021, compared to 2020. This is the first crude import decline in eight years. The concern here is that elevated oil prices are eroding demand.

Despite today's decline, oil prices are holding near weekly highs after API inventory data revealed that stockpiles fell for an eighth straight week as demand continues to outstrip supply. Crude inventories declined by 4.1 million barrels for the week ending 9 July.

While OPEC+ is yet to agree to production increases, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the oil market. Oil prices are unlikely to retake the multi-year high reached earlier this month while the OPEC+ impasse continues.

Attention will now turn to EIA crude stockpile data.

Inflation hedge gold rises

Gold prices are advancing after modest gains in the previous session. The precious metal managed to edge higher despite a jump in the US dollar and higher yields. Gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation, benefitted from the sharp rise in US inflation, even though this could prompt the Fed to tighten monetary policy.

US CPI came in at 5.4% YoY in June, well up from 5% in May and ahead of the 4.9% decline forecast. Inflation grew at the fastest clip since 2008, heaping pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner. In fact, expectations have now shifted towards a rate rise in late 2022 rather than 2023, which triggered a surge in US treasury yields, boosting the US dollar. The stronger greenback capped gains in gold. The downside remains cushioned by rising Covid cases.

Today the US dollar is heading back lower, lifting the price of dollar-denominated gold. Attention will now turn to PPI inflation data and Fed Chair Powell's semi-annual testimony before Congress. Any comments on inflation and clues over the Fed's next moves will be closely watched.