Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.



Markets remain quiet ahead of Tesla earnings tonight, which mark the shift to reports from a vital part of the market – the big tech names. As such a large part of the S&P 500 the data from FANG stocks could prove vital to the durability of the current bullishness in stocks; as the first mover, Tesla has the burden of lots of attention and will set the tone for the days to come. Elsewhere optimism was dimmed to an extent by a weaker set of durable goods orders, which reflected the weakness in aircraft orders and the shortage of computer chips. Fortunately the weakness in the former at least may be temporary, as indicated by Boeing’s best month in a year and a half. Markets are still working on the assumption that orders will build from here, especially as international travel picks up again.



Signs of inflation are everywhere at present it seems, with limit ups for both corn and lumber raising the prospect of higher prices feeding through to the rest of the economy in due course. This will be particularly interesting for the Fed on Wednesday, although for now no change in policy is expected. A lack of any major change this week should continue the dollar weakness story of the past month, putting further gains for the greenback in doubt.