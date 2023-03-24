Share:

Next week, a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for March (March 31) will be published. In February, inflation fell to 8.5% y/y, mainly due to rapidly declining energy price dynamics. In contrast, food inflation and core inflation accelerated further in February.

Given the base effects, we expect inflation to fall further in March. Due to the outbreak of the Ukraine war at the end of February 2022, there was a temporary sharp increase in oil prices in March 2022. Due to these high comparative values from the previous year, we expect an above-average drop in the dynamics of energy prices in March 2023. Although global prices for agricultural commodities have been stable for some time, food inflation could pick up again. However, we expect food inflation to peak soon.

Core inflation is now gaining momentum across almost all segments. We expect, however, that the momentum in areas that have benefited from the post-pandemic opening should weaken in the near future (for example, tourism or entertainment and culture). The cost of furnishing and maintaining flats and houses should also weaken in the near future against the backdrop of declining activity in the construction sector.

Due to the recent turmoil in the US banking sector, as well as the forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, the uncertainty for our inflation forecast has increased. We will now have to observe to what extent the Eurozone economy will suffer directly or indirectly from the turmoil. The flow of credit into the economy is now likely to be dampened not only by rapidly rising interest rates, but also by general uncertainty. In our view, this has increased the downside risks to Eurozone exports and investment and thus to the overall growth outlook. In the short term, prices for cyclically sensitive commodities such as oil and copper have already fallen. However, this has also increased the downside risks to the inflation outlook. Eurozone inflation could therefore start to fall faster in the coming months than we have expected so far. For now, we still expect inflation of 5.7% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

