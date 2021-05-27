The narrative in the foreign exchange market in the past few weeks has been largely dominated by one thing: rising inflationary pressures.

The COVID-19 pandemic now appears largely under control in most major nations. Vaccinations have been administered to all or the majority of the more vulnerable demographics in most developed countries, and a sense of normalcy has returned (particularly here in the UK) as restrictions are gradually lifted. As we anticipated, investors appear to have now shifted their focus away from the latest contagion and vaccination numbers and back onto the relative performance of the major economies.

We think that the strength of the economic recovery witnessed in most areas has so far generally exceeded the market’s expectations. The US economy has continued to grow at a steady clip, supported by President Biden’s stimulus package and the far more relaxed restrictions enforced in the country so far in 2021. Closer to home, activity has picked up sharply in the UK following the 1.5% quarter-on-quarter contraction experienced in the first three months of the year. The boom in retail sales in April (up 9.2% month-on-month) was highly encouraging and may provide a taste of things to come. This was more than double expectations and is all the more impressive given that high street retail outlets didn’t open their doors until 12th April.

A combination of the unleashing of pent-up demand and mounting supply shortages has, as expected, sent prices higher across the board. Headline inflation rose by the most since 2008 in the US in April, with similar trends beginning to be witnessed in the likes of the UK, Canada, and even parts of Europe. The magnitude of the move higher in prices has, however, been broadly greater than anticipated. A good barometer of this surge in prices is Citibank’s G10 Inflation Surprise index, which has jumped to just shy of its highest position since September 2008 (Figure 1). The real question on inventors' minds is now centered around whether this uptrend in prices will persist, or merely prove transitory.

Figure 1: Citibank G10 Inflation Surprise Index (2000 - 2021)

Source: Refinitiv Datastream Date: 27/05/2021

For the most part, members of the main G3 central banks have insisted that the latter is likely to be the case and that they would look through temporary spikes in inflation when evaluating upcoming policy moves. We tend to agree that upward pressure on prices will abate once supply catches up with booming demand. We do, however, also contest that the G3 policymakers are perhaps slightly too calm and relaxed about the situation and are taking a backward-looking approach, rather than a forward-facing one that takes into consideration the massive shift in macroeconomic conditions.

Indeed, a number of other major and emerging market central banks have already either indicated that a tightening in policy is on the cards or already removed some of their accommodative policies in light of rising prices. The Bank of Canada, for instance, became the first G10 central bank to announce a tapering of its QE program in April. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand also struck a hawkish tone during its May meeting, saying that it expects to hike rates in the second half of 2022, much sooner than previously anticipated.

We think that rising inflation, and the response of central banks to rising prices, will likely present the biggest risk to financial markets in the second half of this year. Upcoming inflation prints, particularly out of the US, will now take on added significance and will likely be greeted by heightened volatility in FX. Should the move higher in prices indeed prove temporary, and merely a product of a growing economy, we would foresee no long-term macroeconomic repercussions. A sharp and persistent increase in prices over time may, however, risk derailing the global economic recovery and would bring forward expectations for the timing of interest rate hikes from the world’s major central banks.