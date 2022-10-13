Equity markets have fallen following today’s US inflation data, but for the moment the pound is actually making headway against the dollar.

Stocks retreat again as US inflation comes in above forecasts

“Hopes of a rebound in stocks have been dashed again as US inflation came in above forecasts. And once more, the ‘core’ figure excluding food and energy has risen above estimates. Expectations regarding further US rate hikes have been raised once more, but so has the probability of a full-blown recession. The timing couldn’t be more appropriate, given that earnings season kicks off tomorrow. Expectations around the outlook for corporate income in coming quarters are weak enough already, but look set to be revised down further.”

Pound soars for a change

“Meanwhile the UK government’s torrid time goes on. It looks like the market is pricing in a rising probability that a major u-turn (and even potentially several u-turns) are likely, improving the UK’s fiscal outlook while simultaneously leaving the new PM and her chancellor looking like they are unable to control events.”