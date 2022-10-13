Equity markets have fallen following today’s US inflation data, but for the moment the pound is actually making headway against the dollar.
Stocks retreat again as US inflation comes in above forecasts
“Hopes of a rebound in stocks have been dashed again as US inflation came in above forecasts. And once more, the ‘core’ figure excluding food and energy has risen above estimates. Expectations regarding further US rate hikes have been raised once more, but so has the probability of a full-blown recession. The timing couldn’t be more appropriate, given that earnings season kicks off tomorrow. Expectations around the outlook for corporate income in coming quarters are weak enough already, but look set to be revised down further.”
Pound soars for a change
“Meanwhile the UK government’s torrid time goes on. It looks like the market is pricing in a rising probability that a major u-turn (and even potentially several u-turns) are likely, improving the UK’s fiscal outlook while simultaneously leaving the new PM and her chancellor looking like they are unable to control events.”
EUR/USD recovers toward 0.9700 from two-week lows
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 0.9700 after having declined to its weakest level in nearly two weeks at 0.9634 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data. Core CPI on a monthly basis rose 0.6% in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.5%.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.1200 despite dollar strength
GBP/USD has retreated from the weekly high it touched near 1.1300 but managed to stabilize near 1.1200. Although the dollar gathered strength on hot September CPI data, the British pound stays resilient on expectations that the UK government will adjust the mini budget.
Gold trades deep in red near $1,650
Gold suffered heavy losses and fell to its lowest level in more than 10 days near $1,640 before recovering to the $1,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which rose nearly 4% with the initial reaction to US inflation data, is still up 2% on the day, capping XAU/USD's rebound.
Analyst predicts massive breakout in crypto, BTC to $10,000 or $29,000?
Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst observed the trend in the crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and predicted a massive breakout.
MRNA jumps on Merck (MRK) option
Moderna was one of the hot stocks of the covid era before eventually winding down as it appeared we had finally overcome the scourge of covid.