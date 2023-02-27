US Core PCE rose 0.6% in January. Confirming inflation is by no means defeated. In fact, Inflation is winning the war over the Fed.
Core PCE accelerated for the second month in a row. From 0.2%, to 0.4%, to 0.6%. This is devastating to the Fed’s outlook after all the hard work already done in aggressively raising rates.
The through year number, which is apparently a favourite of the Fed, jumped to 4.7%. The market was expecting a much lower 4.3%, which would still have been of concern.
If all of this is not enough for the Fed to be panicking, remember the core number excludes gasoline prices which are clearly on the rise again and will eventually flow through to all goods and services prices.
The bell tolls, on even greater pipeline price pressures still to come across the economy.
The Fed is losing this battle, and will have to take far more strident action than markets have envisaged.
My forecast, remains un-changed at 5.75% to 6.5% for the Terminal Rate, with risk to 7.5%. More and more economists are beginning to recognise and forecast that an above 6% terminal rate for this Fed hiking cycle is a very real possibility. We knew it all along.
Our further risk scenario, that inflation is now so widespread, that there is already an upward prices/wages spiral in play, and that further gains in global oil prices will simply overwhelm any current Fed defences on the inflation flood plain, all point to the increasingly likely potential for this hiking cycle to persist throughout the year. With an above 7% Terminal Rate now firmly established clearly in sight on the economic horizon.
This means further melt down for US stocks, US property, a more significant economic slowing in general, and potentially yet another alarming and spectacular rally in the value of the US dollar.
While always on the look out for signs that the overall demise and falling back into the global pack of the US economy will one day tip the US dollar into an historic re-pricing lower phase, that day may still be some time off.
For the moment, and certainly this is already being seen in the price action, the US dollar may only be in the early stages of yet another tear higher. It is the resilience, indeed the re-acceleration of inflation and its win over the Fed at these rate levels, that is and will continue to catch the market by surprise.
The view here, remains, as it has since January 2022, to be defensive on stocks and property, while looking to buy a low in the US dollar. That low, has most probably now been seen on a medium term basis, as well as the obvious short term rally.
Any suggestion of a resurgent US economy at this stage is akin to a rave party about a single snowflake spotted somewhere in the Arizona desert. Momentary positive blips in a harsh landscape remains the view here as the Federal Reserve will be hiking rates for a very long time indeed.
US Consumer Spending had a very strong month, up 1.1% adjusted for price changes. This is in keeping with the pattern previously suggested of consumers taking advantage of post season sales. December saw declines in spending, only to be caught up post-season. This is likely a blip that will not last. It does however, provide further carte blanche for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates.
Their only mistake it would appear, was to slow to early to 25 points as some Fed members warned. The Fed will now be only too aware of this error, and 25 point rate hikes at consecutive meeting to the horizon are now a given.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks set for a breakdown below 1.0540
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance around 1.0550 in the Asian session. The volatility in the major currency pair has squeezed after a sheer downside inspired by the surprise jump in the United States consumer spending data released on Friday.
GBP/USD bears keep 1.1930 on radar as key Brexit announcements loom
GBP/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it wobbles around mid-1.1900s ahead of the key Brexit announcements scheduled for release during early Monday. The Cable pair fades the previous day’s bounce off an upward-sloping support line from early January amid the oversold RSI conditions.
Gold drops towards $1,793 support confluence as US Dollar follows firmer yields
Gold price takes offers to refresh a two-month low to around $1,808 during early Monday. The bright metal seems to justify the latest pick-up in the US Dollar, after a week-start retreat, amid the hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the geopolitical fears.
Ethereum smart money plans to liquidate these traders
Ethereum price shows a steady downtrend since February 16. While this descent was exacerbated on February 24, the recovery rally over the weekend seems to have come to the rescue.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
Following a relatively busy week, the calendar becomes lighter next week. However, that doesn’t mean there are no important economic releases on the agenda. On the contrary, with market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the US economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.