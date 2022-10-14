Overview: Inflation pressures from metals, food and freight rates have come down but labour markets remain tight in US and Europe keeping wage pressures high. Inflation pressures have remained high and broad-based in the US, as September CPI surprised to the upside (see below). Gas and electricity prices have come off the highs in Europe but remain elevated. Looking forward, we expect inflation to stay high in the short term (rise further in the euro area) but decline during 2023 as recession looms.
Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have remained elevated but off the peak levels. Market-based long-term inflation expectations are moving broadly sideways above 2%.
US: Inflation pressures remained higher than consensus expected in September, with core inflation (+0.6%) driving the rise in CPI. Energy and broader commodity prices have eased while freight rates have declined, but the drop in input prices has not translated into lower core goods consumer prices. At the same time, core services inflation continued to accelerate (+0.8% m/m), and while shelter prices still contribute positively, they did not explain the pick-up seen in September. Inflation pressures remain high and broad-based, backed by still elevated aggregate demand, which supports our expectation of two more 75bp Fed hikes in the last meetings of the year.
Euro: While US CPI is expected to decline in y/y terms, euro area inflation peak remains not yet in sight, with headline inflation reaching an all-time high of 10.0% in September. Despite tentative signs of moderating inflation pressures in non-essential items such as package holidays, a renewed rise in firms selling price expectations suggests that the weakening demand environment has yet to slow core inflation on a broad scale. Heterogeneous country developments, reflecting differing public support measures to limit energy price increases, further complicate the job of finding the right policy calibration for ECB (see also Euro inflation notes - Energy variations, 10 October and Germany's energy package: stoking or quenching the fire?, 11 October).
China: CPI picked up to 2.8% y/y in September, driven largely by food prices. Underlying price pressures still remain more modest, as Core CPI declined to 0.6% y/y.
