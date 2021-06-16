Outlook

Data today includes May housing starts and permits, and Canadian CPI. A quick note on the USD/CAD–we are seeing a bounce off a deeply oversold condition that was abnormally long-lasting. The weaker CAD probably has nothing to do with the data, oil prices or BoC intentions to taper.

The FOMC meeting ends today and we will all hear from Fed chief Powell at 2:30 pm. The biggest question is whether the dot-plots suggest the first rate hike in 2023 instead of 2024 as currently projected. This would be a function of the Fed’s inflation expectations but also, and equally important, a function of the Fed’s perception of its credibility.

The FT notes that it was Bernanke who instituted the dot plots 14 years ago and made them anonymous to get more candid responses. We have 18 dot-plotters this time. The March interest rate dot plot showed rates near zero until end-2023, but so far we have had 7 members say some action might be needed before then. TreasSec Yellen said a return to normal is always a desirable thing, but of course is not a voter.

“Market measures of interest rate expectations point to a slightly earlier lift-off than the Fed’s forecasts from March suggest. One popular proxy – eurodollar futures – indicates the first rate rise will come in the first half of 2023, with at least one more pencilled in later that year. Given the speed of the economic recovery to date, some analysts believe the Fed’s projections could begin aligning more closely with these market metrics.”

The FT notes but declines to analyze how we can have rising inflation and inflation pressures, like CPI rising at the fastest pace since 2008, and a falling 10-year yield at the same time. Okay, Big Bank economists accept the transitory narrative, but markets got accustomed to a pre-emptive Fed and may have a hard time swallowing the Fed letting the economy run hot and inflation overshoot the 2% target. The Fed has been promoting the averaging concept for a few years now, but it remains to be seen whether the market accepts dilatory conduct long after we have seen the whites of inflation’s eyes.

This is the credibility issue and it’s more important than getting the growth and inflation forecasts right. The first question in the press conference is going to be whether the members talked about tapering and did they set any standards for “substantial progress.” We can’t expect Powell to give a clear or straightforward answer, although he might admit they talked about talking about tapering.

What next? If the Fed is deemed dovish but not unreasonably so, the euro can thrive and deliver a bounce, if only a short-lived one. This is the most likely outcome. As for whether the Canadian dollar gets a bounce on CPI, forecast to be another high number, we doubt it. The slow-motion drop in the CAD is a function of one of the most overbought conditions we ever see. Besides, the BoC is loathe to stir the water. “Steady as she goes” is the word.

Why is the US dollar firming (and despite weakish yields)? Growth and expected growth, plus a dollop of unknown size from the vaccinations and from greater confidence in the US government now that the erratic previous guy is gone. It’s not all economics and central bank credibility.

Tidbit: Pres Biden meets with Putin today and intends to tell him “what he needs to hear,” which has a macho sound. The implication is that if Russia keeps allowing or perhaps sponsoring cyber attacks on US entities, the US will do something. What? Turn off the lights in Minsk and St. Petersburg? The meeting could go on for 4-5 hours. Foreign affairs experts tell us not to expect any conflict resolution and that Russia wants to be seen as equal to the US, which may be true in the context of military might but is definitely not the case when it comes to economic size (California is bigger) or global influence.

We don’t know how to judge cultural influence. We have nearly 80 million foreign tourists per year to visit the Grand Canyon and Disney World; Russia has 6.4 million tourists. Maybe Biden should invite Vlad to the White House to get his dose of prestige. Putin has visited the US seven times, but not since 2007 (Kennebunkport) and the last time he was invited to the White House was Nov 2001 (G.W. Bush), as far as we can tell.

Former Ambassador to Russia McFaul said Putin spent his first hour with Obama declaring how much he hates America. Putin has meet with 4 US presidents, Biden becoming the 5th. The best Putin relations were probably with Bush I, but even then, Putin insulted US food aid. On the whole, Putin behaves disrespectfully to US presidents, always arriving late to meetings, sometimes by hours, and lecturing them condescendingly on various subjects, including Russian history. An exception is Trump, who was likely seen as a “useful idiot” and was easily manipulated by Putin, resulting in horrendous errors like claiming he trusted Russia more than the US intelligence establishment on Russian interference in the 2016 election and the offer to exchange Ambassador McFaul to Russians in the US for “interrogation.”

While not expecting anything useful from the meeting today, the exchange of prisoners is an interesting topic. The US would like to get Snowden but at what price?

Probably the most friendly and fruitful presidential meeting was Reagan and Gorbachev (1987). When it comes to charm, only Clinton and Biden come close to Reagan, but it helps to have a willing correspondent. We see no sign Putin is willing. Some analysts say he is weaker, as shown by protests, hence the extra strong-man stunts. We say tigers and stripes.

Many traders don’t want to consider geopolitics and foreign affairs unless and until forced to, but we continue to think perception of a country’s core nature influences how they trade its currency. It’s not all fundamental economics and central bank policy. The dollar could get a boost, if a tiny one, from Biden coming away from Geneva with more credibility and the appearance of strength and purpose.

Tidbit: The FT is following the HSBC FX case, where a client claimed HSBC front-ran its orders and also added “secret pips” to the execution prices reported to the client. To be blunt–of course the bank was front-running, sometimes. Every bank does when it gets wind of a big order (and knows what side it’s on). If you know that XYZ Corp is going to sell its Japanese subsidiary’s yen dividend for dollars, you may have a chance to buy or sell ahead of time–in seconds–depending on where you think you can exit. This has been going on since Brown Brothers started the USD/sterling market in the 1800’s. It’s not easy to do and doesn’t happen all that often.

As for “secret pips,” there’s nothing secret about them. Every bank corporate FX desk adds a few points. It pays for the service. All the corporates know it, and savvy ones get three banks on the phone at the same time to pick the one with the best price, which can well be a function of how many pips they are taking. The order sheet becomes a confirmation in the back office and is transmitted to all the relevant parties, including the client. The only way added pips would be improper would be if the confirmation differed from the price quoted on the phone. No client would have a right to see the dealing desk’s price and therefore be able to figure out the number of pips added.

Here’s the critical point–if corporates want to get dealing prices with nothing added, then they should make a two-way price themselves. When a bank makes a two-way price, it’s taking a risk. A big one. Corporates who feel they shouldn’t pay a fee for the service of getting their trades executed are being unrealistic. If they can’t stand a mark-up, maybe banks can change the tradition and charge a single fee based on a percentage of the trade (or some other method). But a fee there will be.

We could be wrong about this case. Maybe the traders were doing something improper, but you can’t tell what it is from the press reports. We had a similar case a decade ago about a different bank being accused to overcharging on its markups. We were an expert witness and provided data and analysis. There was practically nothing there, although a whistle-blowing employee provided his own data and the bank lost the case.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!