This week in CEE
This week, the July inflation numbers for the remaining CEE countries will be in the spotlight, and all indications point to further disinflation. In particular, Romania's inflation rate is expected to drop into single-digit territory for the first time since February 2022, while Hungary's inflation is predicted to slide to 17.5%, from the 20.1% reported in June. Our forecast suggests that inflation rates in both Czechia and Serbia should also decrease by about 0.8-0.9 percentage points in July. There are two central bank meetings scheduled in the CEE region this week, with both the Romanian and Serbian central banks expected to keep their rates on hold. After two surprising rate hikes, we believe that the Serbian central bank will maintain rates at 6.5% for the coming months. Meanwhile, the Romanian central bank is set to approve a new quarterly prognosis, which may point to higher inflation risks.
FX market developments
While the CNB kept rates unchanged recently, the Czech koruna depreciated about 1% against the euro in response to the CNB's announcement that it will formally end the FX intervention regime. This move could be interpreted as a signal of a change of the regime from tightening to a loosening of monetary conditions. Although the CNB has not been active on the market for several months, it favored a stronger koruna to keep monetary conditions tight in order to tame inflation. With the removal of the backstop, the CNB now appears to be more relaxed about the currency weakening slightly, which has been reflected in their baseline prognosis. Last week, the Hungarian forint weakened vs. the euro and went through 390 EURHUF, touching 394 EURHUF for a while. This move could be attributed to the increase in yields on major markets and may result in the closing of some carry trades.
Bond market developments
Government bond yields increased on major markets in the CEE region last week, with the steepest rises observed in Hungary and Romania, where 10-year yields went up by about 30bp w/w. In the rest of the CEE region, yields increased by about 10-15bp w/w. Notably, the Romanian Ministry of Finance faced weakening demand in domestic bond auctions, resulting in it placing a lower volume than initially planned. This week, ROMGBs 2026 and 2038 will be offered through a reopening, while Hungary will offer T-bills and Czechia will sell bonds and T-bills.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.