This week in CEE

This week, the July inflation numbers for the remaining CEE countries will be in the spotlight, and all indications point to further disinflation. In particular, Romania's inflation rate is expected to drop into single-digit territory for the first time since February 2022, while Hungary's inflation is predicted to slide to 17.5%, from the 20.1% reported in June. Our forecast suggests that inflation rates in both Czechia and Serbia should also decrease by about 0.8-0.9 percentage points in July. There are two central bank meetings scheduled in the CEE region this week, with both the Romanian and Serbian central banks expected to keep their rates on hold. After two surprising rate hikes, we believe that the Serbian central bank will maintain rates at 6.5% for the coming months. Meanwhile, the Romanian central bank is set to approve a new quarterly prognosis, which may point to higher inflation risks.

FX market developments

While the CNB kept rates unchanged recently, the Czech koruna depreciated about 1% against the euro in response to the CNB's announcement that it will formally end the FX intervention regime. This move could be interpreted as a signal of a change of the regime from tightening to a loosening of monetary conditions. Although the CNB has not been active on the market for several months, it favored a stronger koruna to keep monetary conditions tight in order to tame inflation. With the removal of the backstop, the CNB now appears to be more relaxed about the currency weakening slightly, which has been reflected in their baseline prognosis. Last week, the Hungarian forint weakened vs. the euro and went through 390 EURHUF, touching 394 EURHUF for a while. This move could be attributed to the increase in yields on major markets and may result in the closing of some carry trades.

Bond market developments

Government bond yields increased on major markets in the CEE region last week, with the steepest rises observed in Hungary and Romania, where 10-year yields went up by about 30bp w/w. In the rest of the CEE region, yields increased by about 10-15bp w/w. Notably, the Romanian Ministry of Finance faced weakening demand in domestic bond auctions, resulting in it placing a lower volume than initially planned. This week, ROMGBs 2026 and 2038 will be offered through a reopening, while Hungary will offer T-bills and Czechia will sell bonds and T-bills.

