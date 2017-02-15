Inflation not an immediate issue for the Fed despite largest PPI gain since 2014

Fundamental Analysis

USD

“While the trend in inflation remains upward, it is not quickening as fast as today's headline suggests. Inflation is not an immediate issue for the Fed”.

- Sarah House, Wells Fargo Securities

US producer prices posted the largest increase in more than four years last month amid higher energy-related production costs, official figures revealed on Tuesday. The US Labor Department reported its Producer Price Index advanced 0.6% in January, while market analysts expected the Index to remain unchanged from the previous month at 0.3%. That marked the largest gain since September 2012. However, on an annual basis, producer prices climbed just 1.6% in the first month of 2017, after a similar increase in December. In the meantime, the so-called core PPI, which excludes volatile items, jumped 0.4% month-over-month in January, compared with analysts’ expectations for an unchanged reading of 0.2%. Year-over-year, core producer prices grew 1.6% last month, following December’s gain of 1.7% and providing support for the view that the Federal Reserve could raise rates in the upcoming months as promised. Back in December, the Central bank raised its overnight rate to a range of 0.50-0.75% and projected three more rate hikes in 2017. The Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the Bank would probably increase rates already at its next policy meeting in March. Following Janet Yellen’s comments, the US Dollar hit its three-week high against a basket of currencies., while US government bonds dropped markedly.

GBP

"While the further upturn in price pressures will fuel speculation that interest rates may start to rise later in 2017, the most likely scenario remains one of policy staying on hold over the next two years as the economy navigates through Brexit.”

- Chris Williamson, IHS Markit

British consumer prices increased last month due to higher oil costs and the weakening Pound, official data showed on Tuesday. According to the Office for National Statistics, the Consumer Price Index grew 1.8% year-over-year in January, the largest increase since June 2014, compared to the preceding month's 1.6% rise. However, that was below the 1.9% market forecast as the steep fall in clothing prices offset inflationary pressures coming from food and fuel last month. On a yearly basis, the core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as oil and food, came in at 1.6%, unchanged from the prior month and behind analysts' expectations of a 1.7% gain, while the Retail Price Index advanced 2.6% from 2.5% previously, missing projections of a sharper 2.8% rise. Furthermore, the ONS said factory gate prices grew at a faster than expected pace of 3.5% last month, the largest increase since December 2011. Input prices jumped 20.5% on a yearly basis, after rising 17% in the previous month, while output prices advanced 3.5%, surpassing the 3.2% rise market forecast. Analysts suggest that an upward pressure on inflation is likely to intensify in the upcoming months amid further depreciation of the British Pound. According to the Bank of England's latest forecasts, the inflation rate is likely to rise above 2.7% this year.

