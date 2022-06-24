Next week (July 1), a flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for June will be published. In May, inflation rose to a record high of 8.1% y/y. The main drivers for the recent increase in inflation momentum have been food prices and core inflation.
Based on current indications, we expect a further slight increase in inflation in June. We expect the momentum of both food prices and core inflation to increase further in June. The rate of change in energy prices is difficult to forecast. However, based on the development of electricity and oil prices, a further increase in momentum in June is possible. The recent tightening of Russian gas supplies to Europe highlights the need for Europe to prepare for high energy prices in the longer term. The planned ramp-up of coal-fired power plants in Germany and Austria makes sense to secure energy supplies, but also highlights the seriousness of the situation. After all, Europe's gas storage facilities are already much better filled than last year.
In addition, the expansion of non-fossil energy sources increases dependence on weather conditions for energy generation. For example, more frequent heat waves not only affect the production potential of hydropower plants, but also of nuclear power plants, because cooling of the reactors is limited. This highlights the need for Europe to quickly develop an economical mass storage medium (e.g. green hydrogen) for electricity to permanently replace gas and coal.
We expect upward pressure from food prices as well as core inflation to persist in the coming months. By contrast, provided that energy prices stabilize at current levels, the annual rate of change in energy prices should start to decline gradually. For 2022 as a whole, we continue to expect inflation of 6.9%.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!