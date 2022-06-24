Next week (July 1), a flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for June will be published. In May, inflation rose to a record high of 8.1% y/y. The main drivers for the recent increase in inflation momentum have been food prices and core inflation.

Based on current indications, we expect a further slight increase in inflation in June. We expect the momentum of both food prices and core inflation to increase further in June. The rate of change in energy prices is difficult to forecast. However, based on the development of electricity and oil prices, a further increase in momentum in June is possible. The recent tightening of Russian gas supplies to Europe highlights the need for Europe to prepare for high energy prices in the longer term. The planned ramp-up of coal-fired power plants in Germany and Austria makes sense to secure energy supplies, but also highlights the seriousness of the situation. After all, Europe's gas storage facilities are already much better filled than last year.

In addition, the expansion of non-fossil energy sources increases dependence on weather conditions for energy generation. For example, more frequent heat waves not only affect the production potential of hydropower plants, but also of nuclear power plants, because cooling of the reactors is limited. This highlights the need for Europe to quickly develop an economical mass storage medium (e.g. green hydrogen) for electricity to permanently replace gas and coal.

We expect upward pressure from food prices as well as core inflation to persist in the coming months. By contrast, provided that energy prices stabilize at current levels, the annual rate of change in energy prices should start to decline gradually. For 2022 as a whole, we continue to expect inflation of 6.9%.

