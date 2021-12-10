It may be a challenging day with the US inflation data looming, but I will start with this: JP Morgan research says that ‘2022 will be the year of a FULL global recovery, an end of the global pandemic and a return to normal conditions we had prior to the Covid-19 outbreak’... I really doubt that!
The major event of the week is today’s US inflation data. Consolidation and profit taking are in play across the US markets. The Dow Jones ended Thursday’s session flat, but the S&P500 lost 0.72% and Nasdaq dropped 1.71%. Plus, the mood in Asian session was sourish, as Evergrande has officially been labeled as a defaulter. The news came as no shocker and the losses in the Asian session were moderate.
The US consumer inflation may have accelerated to 6.7% last month. If this is the case, it would be the highest levels since the beginning of the ‘80s. And given that the recovery in the US labour market has progressed well with the latest unemployment rate showing an improvement to 4.2%, the Fed will do what it’s got to do to deal with the rising US inflation: tighten the policy.
Nonetheless, it feels like the inflationary pressures are now approaching a cycle peak, and that there is a chance that we see a softer than expected number as soon as at today’s read.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
