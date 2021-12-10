It may be a challenging day with the US inflation data looming, but I will start with this: JP Morgan research says that ‘2022 will be the year of a FULL global recovery, an end of the global pandemic and a return to normal conditions we had prior to the Covid-19 outbreak’... I really doubt that!

The major event of the week is today’s US inflation data. Consolidation and profit taking are in play across the US markets. The Dow Jones ended Thursday’s session flat, but the S&P500 lost 0.72% and Nasdaq dropped 1.71%. Plus, the mood in Asian session was sourish, as Evergrande has officially been labeled as a defaulter. The news came as no shocker and the losses in the Asian session were moderate.

The US consumer inflation may have accelerated to 6.7% last month. If this is the case, it would be the highest levels since the beginning of the ‘80s. And given that the recovery in the US labour market has progressed well with the latest unemployment rate showing an improvement to 4.2%, the Fed will do what it’s got to do to deal with the rising US inflation: tighten the policy.

Nonetheless, it feels like the inflationary pressures are now approaching a cycle peak, and that there is a chance that we see a softer than expected number as soon as at today’s read.