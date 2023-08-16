Share:

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 6.8% in July 2023 on an annual basis, in line with expectations. However, the core CPI rose by 6.9%, slightly above expectations. This suggests that inflation is still on the rise in the UK, despite the recent fall in the headline rate. On the other hand, on a monthly basis it seems that inflation has slowed down slightly thanks to a noticeable downward contribution from falling gas and electricity prices. Today's data has added to the expectations that the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates further in response which could have a negative impact on riskier assets, as it will make it more expensive for businesses to borrow money while also leading to a slowdown in economic growth.

However, the pound started the day trading higher with the GBPUSD pair hovering around 1.272 as many investors await the upcoming BoE decision. It is important to note that these are just potential effects, and the actual impact of the data on markets will depend on a number of factors, including the reaction of the Bank of England and the overall global economic environment which remains uncertain.