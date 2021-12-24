In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies as we can see in the chart below.
Reasons for rising inflation include rising demand after the lockdown due to Covid-19, shortages of essential goods, rising household deposits, geopolitical instability, and a sharp rise in commodity prices. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole. A steady rise in inflation could lead to a review of monetary policy in advanced economies with an unpredictable withdrawal of monetary adjustments. In this case, we would be leading to a global financial markets turmoil which in turn would lead to emerging economies in capital outflows and devaluations of their currencies.
High inflation will hurt those who base their income on wage labor, especially those with lower incomes. On the other hand, rising inflation could benefit asset owners and debtors, such as the governments that can issue low-interest bonds, so, to hurt the lenders that are the bondholders. It could also hurt depositors who in fact operate through the banking system as lenders, banks that lend money to debtors, as well as those who do not have assets such as real estate. On the contrary, the owners of real assets could benefit from the increase in inflationary prices.
According to the IMF forecasts, in the last months of 2021, we see for the developed economies the peak of headline inflation, which from the new year will de-escalate, and in the middle of 2022, it will reach the target of about 2%. For emerging economies, inflation is expected to fall to around 4% in 2022, following the peak in late 2021.
However, these forecasts contain a high degree of uncertainty. A sharp rise in house prices, or a prolonged shortage of essential products in both advanced and developing economies, or continued increases in commodity and food prices, geopolitical instability, as well as currency devaluations in developing countries, could keep inflation at high levels, for a more extended period of time.
In such a scenario, persistent inflation could create constant "inflation fears", which in turn could lead to feedback on higher inflation expectations. Preventing this feedback loop is likely to be one of the biggest challenges for economic policymakers in the year 2022. In this regard, policymakers will need to increase their credibility. To increase credibility, they will need to emphasize the importance of sound medium-term fiscal frameworks rather than longer-term spending commitments that could be associated with unfulfilled expectations.
Policymakers will need to be constantly vigilant in 2022. So that they are prepared to act immediately and correctly if some or all of the identified risks arise, such as prolonged supply disruptions, rising demand, geopolitical instability, rising commodity, and housing prices. Under such circumstances, a wrong decision in macroeconomic policy could send the wrong message to businesses, economies, and markets, as it could create a feedback loop on inflation expectations with unknown consequences.
