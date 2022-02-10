Inflation in the US increased 7% last December – Analysts expect print for January to be around 7.3%

The USDINR pair made a flat opening at 74.87 levels and traded in the range of 74.87-75.07 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 74.95 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.9367. The US dollar remained elevated against other major currencies globally ahead of the release of US consumer price inflation due later today, which weighed on sentiment for the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India, at its monetary policy outcome earlier today, announced to maintain an accommodative policy stance to support economic growth.
The Rupee had weakened in a knee-jerk reaction to 75.07 but has recovered to 74.95 tracking positive sentiment in bonds and equities. RBI decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4.00% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. The central bank governor also said that the Indian rupee showed resilience in face of global spillovers and had performed strongly relative to peers in forex markets. The RBI projected GDP growth for FY23 at 7.8%. CPI inflation forecast for FY22 has been retained at 5.3%.
The bond markets and equity markets have cheered the dovish policy. Inflation in the US increased 7% on year in December, and analysts expect the print for January to be around 7.3%. Asian currencies were mixed in early trade today ahead of the release of the US inflation data. Market participants expect that higher inflation, coupled with robust US labor market data, could prompt the US Federal Reserve to normalize its monetary policy more aggressively from March onwards.
