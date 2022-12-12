Throughout the week, we will continue to see November’s inflation numbers across the region. Hungary and Poland already published the footprints, with Hungarian inflation rising to 22.5% y/y in November, while according to the flash estimate in Poland, inflation eased marginally to 17.4% y/y. In Czechia inflation bounced backed to 16.2%, while in Serbia, we expect the inflation rate to remain close to October’s number of around 15% y/y. In Czechia, the decline in the annual rate of inflation is driven by government support for households and firms in the form of a cap on electricity and gas prices. In Slovakia and Romania, we expect November’s headline inflation to increase further. In Croatia, on the other hand, marginal easing below the 13% seen in October is broadly expected. Otherwise, there are few economic releases scheduled apart from inflation. In Romania, trade data as well as industrial output growth for October will be published, while wage growth is due in Romania and Slovakia.

FX market developments

Throughout the week, the Czech koruna and Romanian leu strengthened marginally vs. the euro, while the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint depreciated. While in Poland the weakening of the currency was rather small, the EURHUF moved toward 415. First, inflation surprised to the upside in November and further increases are expected as the government decided to lift the price cap on gasoline on December 6. This may influence market expectations for monetary policy to remain tight for longer. Further, the (loss of) access to EU funds remains an open question. The Polish central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.75% and despite Governor Glapinski’s reassurance that this is not the end of the hiking cycle, we do not expect the interest rate to increase any further, as the economy has been slowing. However, monetary easing in 2023 seems unlikely, in our view. The Serbian central bank, on the other hand, continued with monetary tightening and delivered a 50bp hike. We expect the policy rate to increase further to 5.5% throughout the first quarter of 2023 with the central bank scaling back the pace of tightening to 25bp hikes.

Bond market developments

The situation on CEE bond markets was rather calm last week, with the exception of Hungary, where the whole yield curve moved up about 60-90bp w/w. The main trigger was unsustainable price caps on fuels, which have been proven to be a policy mistake, leading to the strengthening of domestic demand price pressure and prolonging the period of high inflation. Indeed, the inflation number for November, which landed at 22.5% (and it will go further up after the scrapping of price caps), just demonstrated that inflation is more deeply rooted in Hungary and the country will need more time to rein it in. While Poland’s government is still negotiating the conditions with the EC under which it would get access to their RRF funds, Polish state-owned BGK borrowed USD 4bn via an international syndicate to finance arms purchases. This week, Romania should reopen ROMGBs 2024, 2028 and 2032, Czechia should place bonds, and Hungary should sell HGBs 2027 along with T-bills.

