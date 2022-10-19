While consumer inflation seems to be slowing down in the United States, looking at the CPI measure, the opposite is true in the Eurozone or the United Kingdom. Price growth continues to accelerate, according to data released today.

What is the inflation rate in Europe?

The annual inflation rate in the eurozone rose to 9.9% in September 2022, up from 9.1% a month earlier. This is the highest inflation rate since measurements began in 1991. Inflation has thus moved further away from the European Central Bank's 2% target, which may cause policymakers to continue tightening monetary policy despite the risk of recession. The main upward pressure for eurozone prices came from the energy sector (40.7% versus 38.6% in August), followed by food (11.8% versus 10.6%), services (4.3% versus 3.8%) and non-energy industrial goods (5.5% versus 5.1%). Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 4.8% in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.2%, Eurostat reported.

Prices in the UK are also rising

The UK's annual inflation rate rose to 10.1% in September 2022 from 9.9% in August, returning to the 40-year high reached in July and beating market expectations of 10%, trading economics reported. The biggest contributor to the increase was food, which became more expensive by 14.8%. Costs also rose sharply for housing and utilities, as they rose by as much as 20.2%, mainly, due to soaring electricity or gas prices. In contrast, core inflation on an annualized basis, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to a record 6.5%, compared to expectations of 6.4%, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

High inflation in Europe - Central banks with no way out?

High inflation may not give much room for further action by central banks in executing the so-called pivot, i.e. a turnaround in the current monetary policy, which consists mainly of interest rate hikes. Further price increases could seal further interest rate hikes in the Eurozone or the UK, which in turn could affect household budgets but also company valuations.