US inflation at 5% YoY vs 4.7% expected with core inflation at 3.8% vs 3.5% expected which is the highest rate since February 1992.
The market took it like a champ though as it believes central bankers will look through this temporary spike.
But I think investors will still want to hedge against inflation and what better asset to buy than Gold?
Technically, however, I would like to see more volume which would indicate the presence of buyers and a break above resistance at 1912 / 1915 will likely trigger a new round of upside acceleration to my medium-term target at $1949 / oz.
This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
Gold looks to retest May highs at $1913
Gold price is looking to extend Thursday’s stellar performance on the final trading day of this week, as the bulls briefly recapture the $1900 mark. Weakness in US dollar and Treasury yields motivate gold bulls.
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.