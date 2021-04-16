On Thursday, bond yields pulled back sharply. That helped fuel a new record in the Dow Jones Industrials. But the precious metals sector was an outperformer on the day, with mining stocks leading gold prices to a fresh multi-week high.
With the exception of palladium, precious metals markets have lagged behind other asset classes in 2021. That may be in the process of changing here in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, industrial commodities, cryptocurrencies, equities, and housing continue to gain ground. They are benefiting from inflationary policies being enacted by the Joe Biden administration in conjunction with the Federal Reserve.
Of course, rising inflation pressures are ultimately bullish for gold and silver markets. But for the time being artificial economic stimulus is combining with reopening optimism to jolt the more economically sensitive sectors.
In the wake of $1,400 stimulus checks sent to millions of Americans, consumer spending surged. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that retail sales spiked 9.8% in March.
Home prices are also surging. The median sales price of existing homes is up 16% over the past 12 months. That’s the fastest pace in 15 years. Housing is becoming more expensive in large part due to massive increases in the costs of lumber and other building materials.
Inflation is also beginning to show up at the gas pump and grocery store. With the Fed vowing to target a higher official inflation rate, more price pain is likely coming.
In the early stages of inflationary cycles, rising currency supply is typically greeted with celebration. Cash-strapped consumers and businesses see an immediate windfall. Rising demand for goods and services stimulates business revenues and lifts stock values on Wall Street.
First comes the gain, then the pain.
History suggests that periods of rising inflation are not especially kind to investors. And the current investing environment is wrought with peril.
Yields on cash savings and money markets are near zero thanks to the Fed. Bonds yield a bit more, but a 10-year Treasury coupon of about 1.5% is still well below the central bank’s own inflation objective. Fed chairman Jerome Powell wants to see inflation run above 2% over a sustained timeframe. And the official measure of consumer price increases tends to understate the real-world effects.
What all this means is that holders of U.S. dollars and dollar-denominated IOUs can look forward to real losses on their holdings.
As for stocks, valuations are currently sky high. A rising inflation rate will tend to eat into risk premiums and force price to earnings ratios to adjust downward. When investors begin to feel the pain of underperforming paper assets, they may seek gains in tangible assets.
Gold and silver are classic safe havens in an environment of rising inflation and other risks. They show virtually no correlation with conventional financial assets, making them ideal portfolio diversifiers.
Trying to pick bottoms or time the market is difficult. It can also be disastrous if you’re on the wrong side of the market ahead of a big move.
Gold and silver prices could move sharply at any time for reasons that nobody would predict. They could also move sideways first for a long while, frustrating those with short time horizons.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.20 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD has retreated from its move toward 1.20 as US data is mixed. Building Permits and Housing Starts beat expectations but Consumer Sentiment missed with 86.5 points. Vaccine news is eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.38 as US yields halt their falls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, off the highs as US Treasury yields are stabilizing after falling beforehand. US data is mixed. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.