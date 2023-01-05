Easing pandemic curbs in China, global recession fears and central bank rate hikes continued to drive markets during December. China stepped up its easing of Covid-19 restrictions on a nationwide basis and a clear shift has taken place in official communication, with emphasis on economic recovery. The reopening in China continues to drive a Covid surge, but some big cities already indicate a peak is close and within a month most of the country has likely peaked. The Chinese reopening happened faster than we expected, and we have revised our China growth outlook upwards. While the Chinese re-opening is positive from a global growth perspective, it also means China will return as a reflationary force through increased demand for commodities, complicating the inflation fight for central banks.

Economic data remains overall consistent with our expectation of a mild global recession hitting in 2023. US leading indicators signalled a further slowdown of the growth momentum at the end of Q4, although data also continues to paint a strong picture of services activity and the US labour market, with high wage inflation. In Europe, economic sentiment rebounded, but remained at subdued levels. With households facing headwinds not only from higher energy bills, but also rising interest rates, we still think a double dip recession is a real risk in the euro area and challenging times lie ahead especially for Germany's economy.

After months of debate, the EU reached an agreement on a natural gas price cap of EUR/MWh 180, but with a range of caveats. The cap will take effect from 15 February 2023 and initially apply to Dutch TTF gas contracts traded on all European trading hubs for supplies 1M, 3M and 1Y ahead. Near-term, the inflationary implications of the cap are limited, as natural gas prices currently trade below pre-war levels. However, with the IEA already warning of a 30bn cubic metre shortfall in EU gas supply next year and exchange providers warning about financial stability risks due to more trading moving to unregulated over-the-counter markets, it is not clear that the cap ultimately solves more issues than it creates. With regard to the energy crisis, Europe continues to move on thin ice.

Despite emerging signs of peak inflation on both sides of the Atlantic, global central banks remain firmly in hiking mode. In the US, the Fed hiked policy rates by another 50bp as expected, but Fed Chair Powell also left a door open for more modest rate hikes in the future. We maintain our call for terminal rate at 5.00-5.25%, well in line with the Fed’s own new projections (see Fed review). The ECB also delivered a 50bp rate hike, but with a clear hawkish message, that further ‘significant’ rate increases will be needed in 2023 to quell underlying inflation pressures, and we have updated our ECB call to expect a peak of 3.25% for the deposit rate in 2023. Bank of England also joined the 50bp hiking club, but struck a more dovish message on future hikes, in light of the weakening British economy (see Bank of England review). With its subdued inflation pressures, Japan has long been an outlier in the global monetary tightening race of 2022. However, during December, Bank of Japan surprised markets by changing its yield curve control policy and despite record bond purchases, a policy rate hike in H1 23 now seems a clear possibility.

