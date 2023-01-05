Easing pandemic curbs in China, global recession fears and central bank rate hikes continued to drive markets during December. China stepped up its easing of Covid-19 restrictions on a nationwide basis and a clear shift has taken place in official communication, with emphasis on economic recovery. The reopening in China continues to drive a Covid surge, but some big cities already indicate a peak is close and within a month most of the country has likely peaked. The Chinese reopening happened faster than we expected, and we have revised our China growth outlook upwards. While the Chinese re-opening is positive from a global growth perspective, it also means China will return as a reflationary force through increased demand for commodities, complicating the inflation fight for central banks.
Economic data remains overall consistent with our expectation of a mild global recession hitting in 2023. US leading indicators signalled a further slowdown of the growth momentum at the end of Q4, although data also continues to paint a strong picture of services activity and the US labour market, with high wage inflation. In Europe, economic sentiment rebounded, but remained at subdued levels. With households facing headwinds not only from higher energy bills, but also rising interest rates, we still think a double dip recession is a real risk in the euro area and challenging times lie ahead especially for Germany's economy.
After months of debate, the EU reached an agreement on a natural gas price cap of EUR/MWh 180, but with a range of caveats. The cap will take effect from 15 February 2023 and initially apply to Dutch TTF gas contracts traded on all European trading hubs for supplies 1M, 3M and 1Y ahead. Near-term, the inflationary implications of the cap are limited, as natural gas prices currently trade below pre-war levels. However, with the IEA already warning of a 30bn cubic metre shortfall in EU gas supply next year and exchange providers warning about financial stability risks due to more trading moving to unregulated over-the-counter markets, it is not clear that the cap ultimately solves more issues than it creates. With regard to the energy crisis, Europe continues to move on thin ice.
Despite emerging signs of peak inflation on both sides of the Atlantic, global central banks remain firmly in hiking mode. In the US, the Fed hiked policy rates by another 50bp as expected, but Fed Chair Powell also left a door open for more modest rate hikes in the future. We maintain our call for terminal rate at 5.00-5.25%, well in line with the Fed’s own new projections (see Fed review). The ECB also delivered a 50bp rate hike, but with a clear hawkish message, that further ‘significant’ rate increases will be needed in 2023 to quell underlying inflation pressures, and we have updated our ECB call to expect a peak of 3.25% for the deposit rate in 2023. Bank of England also joined the 50bp hiking club, but struck a more dovish message on future hikes, in light of the weakening British economy (see Bank of England review). With its subdued inflation pressures, Japan has long been an outlier in the global monetary tightening race of 2022. However, during December, Bank of Japan surprised markets by changing its yield curve control policy and despite record bond purchases, a policy rate hike in H1 23 now seems a clear possibility.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains amid renewed US Dollar demand
The US Dollar resumed its advance following the release of upbeat employment-related figures. AUD/USD settled at around 0.6760, back in the red for the week. US Nonfarm Payroll report could make it or break it.
EUR/USD hovering near fresh three-week lows
EUR/USD extended its weekly decline to 1.0514, bouncing from the level just modestly as Asian players reach their desks. December Euro Zone inflation and monthly US employment figures to shake the board on Friday.
Gold: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand
Gold came under selling pressure following the release of US macroeconomic figures, which showed resilient progress, particularly in the employment sector.
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.