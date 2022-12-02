Optimism spread in markets in November, as US CPI data showed lower inflation than expected in October, only the second month that has happened in 2022. Furthermore, the surprise was driven by lower core inflation, not just energy prices. At 7.7% y/y, inflation is clearly still much too high and the Fed still needs to hike interest rates, as its representatives continue to signal, but the relatively good October number decreases the risk that they will have to take rates to very high levels. We expect that they will go from the current 4% to 5.25% as the high end of their rates band over the coming months, and it may be that the next step in December is “only” 50bp instead of 75bp, which was the hike again in November. Forward looking economic indicators are weakening in the US and there are some signs that wage growth may also be moderating, but wages are still growing much more than is compatible with the Fed’s inflation target.

We also had a surprise to the downside in Euro Area inflation, which declined to 10.0% y/y in November from 10.6% in October. The decline should make it possible for the ECB to lower the pace of rate hikes from 75bp to 50bp at the December rates meeting, also helped by the fact that the metal workers’ collective bargaining agreement in Germany gave a relatively modest wage growth of 4.2% a year over two years. There is still no real evidence of a wage-price spiral in the Euro Area. On the other hand, core inflation is running at 5% y/y and did not ease in November. Core inflation is likely to remain persistently high, even as energy prices pull down headline inflation.

Official communication about Covid restrictions in China has softened in what is likely a sign that the restrictions will be eased, despite an increasing number of Covid cases, and following protest against the current policy. This could potentially have a significant economic effect also globally, as the restrictions are a major burden on consumer and investment spending in China. Easing them could significantly lift global demand, which would benefit exporters in other countries but also make it more difficult to get inflation down. However, we expect any easing of the restrictions to be modest until a much larger share of the elderly are vaccinated, and even with modest easing, the health care system could come under severe pressure. The Chinese leadership has eased credit policy in an effort to stimulate the domestic economy. The G20 summit was seen as an improvement in US-China relations, but US policy continues to be very restrictive towards China.

We still expect both the US and the Euro Area economies to fall into recession. Hard data for Q3 has been surprisingly strong both in terms of GDP and employment, but PMI’s and other survey data indicate weakness in the current and coming quarters. In Europe, household incomes are under strong pressure from high inflation driven by energy costs, which we expect to lower demand. US consumers are more protected as their inflation is more driven by higher wages than energy, and we expect the recession there to be both later and less severe. On the other hand, higher interest rates are clearly dampening the US economy, not least through the housing market, see also our new global economic outlook in The Big Picture, November 28, 2022.

