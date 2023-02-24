Share:

Next week, a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for February (March 2) will be published. In January, inflation already unexpectedly fell significantly to 8.5% y/y (previously 9.2% y/y). The main reason for this decline was the rapidly decreasing dynamics of energy prices. In contrast, the dynamics of food prices continued to increase slightly and core inflation stabilized at 5.2% y/y.

Due to the unchanged declining dynamics of energy price inflation, we expect a further decline in inflation in February. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year caused a massive increase in oil prices in March, the downward pressure of energy prices on inflation will intensify again this March. In contrast, we expect only a gradual decline in food price inflation and core inflation. However, developments in agricultural commodities point to a gradual easing in food prices in the coming months. Food inflation dynamics should therefore also begin to decline in the near future.

The further path of core inflation will show whether there are areas where price pressure could possibly last longer - especially in services, which are strongly dependent on domestic wage developments. Based on data available so far (3Q22), there is no substantial acceleration in labor costs yet. On the contrary, employees suffered considerable real wage losses in 2022. It remains to be seen whether this will be partially made up for in 2023. For the time being, no wage price spiral in the Eurozone is yet visible in the data. Since inflation should fall steadily in 2023, we believe that the pressure in wage negotiations will also ease in the future.

Encouragingly, producer prices, which at least play a role as a leading indicator for goods inflation, have also been on a declining trend for some time. Now that the supply chain problems have largely been solved, the supply situation for companies has improved sustainably. For example, inflation for cars already lost momentum in January. In tourism, too, where inflation rates were above-average until the end of 2022, a slightly declining inflation trend has been observed since December. For 2023, we forecast a decline in the inflation rate to 5.6%. Due to the base effects from the outbreak of war in March last year (triggering massive oil and gas price increases), the downward inflation trend could accelerate with this March.

